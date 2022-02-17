Market analysts weigh worst-case outcomes should Ukraine crisis deepen          

Brent crude's price slid to $91.10 a barrel and the wholesale price of European gas for delivery into the early summer months fell by 4%
Market analysts weigh worst-case outcomes should Ukraine crisis deepen          

A cannon mounted on a Russian warship fires during a naval exercise in the Black Sea. Photo: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 19:18
Eamon Quinn

European gas and global crude oil prices fell late Friday despite an apparent heightening of tensions over Ukraine, as market analysts assess the worst-case outcomes from any clash between Russia and the West.                    

Oil prices extended losses as the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports eclipsed fears of potential supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Brent crude's price slid to $91.10 a barrel and the wholesale price of European gas for delivery into the early summer months fell by 4%. The soaring price of energy amid global shortages has helped propel consumer price inflation in Ireland to its highest for two decades.

The Ukraine crisis looms large because Russia is a major exporter of gas to western Europe, helping drive the prices of key fuel to record levels this winter. Gas can fuel up to half of all the power on the all-Ireland electricity grid on days when the wind doesn't blow. 

Meanwhile, analysts are assessing the fallout should the Ukraine tensions lead to conflict. Jonas Goltermann at Capital Economics, said the best parallel for stock markets may be with the Kuwait invasion in 1990 when shares tumbled. 

High inflation may hinder any rebound should conflict flare over Ukraine, he said.

Read More

Easing of consumer inflation to 5% likely to be respite only

More in this section

Woman At Home Boiling Kettle For Hot Drink With Smart Energy Meter In Foreground Consumer price inflation rises 5% in January as price hikes weigh on household bills
Meta-Results Facebook-owner Meta, Google, and others face key Irish data privacy ruling 
Bank of Ireland faces 'significant concessions' to get €8.8bn in KBC mortgage loans Bank of Ireland faces 'significant concessions' to get €8.8bn in KBC mortgage loans
<p>There was an increase of just over 10% in employment in the year up to the last three months of 2021, according to CSO data.</p>

More jobs in IT, but accommodation and food sectors drop

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices