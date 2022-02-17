Market analysts weigh worst-case outcomes should Ukraine crisis deepen          

European gas and global crude oil prices fell late Friday despite an apparent heightening of tensions over Ukraine, as market analysts assess the worst-case outcomes from any clash between Russia and the West.
Oil prices extended losses as the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports eclipsed fears of potential supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Brent crude's price slid to $91.10 a barrel and the wholesale price of European gas for delivery into the early summer months fell by 4%. The soaring price of energy amid global shortages has helped propel consumer price inflation in Ireland to its highest for two decades.
The Ukraine crisis looms large because Russia is a major exporter of gas to western Europe, helping drive the prices of key fuel to record levels this winter. Gas can fuel up to half of all the power on the all-Ireland electricity grid on days when the wind doesn't blow.
Meanwhile, analysts are assessing the fallout should the Ukraine tensions lead to conflict. Jonas Goltermann at Capital Economics, said the best parallel for stock markets may be with the Kuwait invasion in 1990 when shares tumbled.
High inflation may hinder any rebound should conflict flare over Ukraine, he said.