IMI: Transformative innovation starts with fresh thinking

While we may be relieved at “surviving” the pandemic, there is a growing realisation that we are now in an era when the world is becoming turbulent faster than our organisations are becoming resilient.

There is a “resiliency gap” whereby organisations are struggling to transform quickly enough in an increasingly volatile world that is exerting a myriad of complex pressures and demands.

Long-term resiliency depends not only on innovation within organisations, but innovation of organisations. While transformative innovation is an imperative, it is also incredibly difficult.

Around 60% of organisational leaders are expecting the level of disruption witnessed during the pandemic to continue, but around the same number feel they are not sufficiently prepared to lead in this environment. An almost identical number don’t have complete confidence in their organisations’ ability to adapt to disruptive events.

Paidi O’Reilly, IMI.

In companies where responsibility for strategy is concentrated at the top, there is a higher risk that those organisations will be late or fail to respond to existential threats for multiple reasons.

First, employees that engage daily with customers, suppliers, and communities are more likely to identify threats before those at the top of their organisations. However, they are also least likely to have the authority to act on these signals. Second, those attributes that got leaders to where they now are, are also those that are holding them back. In applying a disciplined focus on short-term results, they become blind to the waves of disruption threatening their organisations’ futures. Third, it is only when threats become obvious that they appear on the radar of leaders and may be acted on. This is often too late. Fourth, leaders have the most emotional and intellectual equity invested in the past. In addition to being the ones who may have architected the existing business and operational models, they also may have gained most from the status quo.

The uncertainty of disruption Paul Polman, former CEO at Unilever, is among a group calling for the emergence of braver leaders to drive transformative innovation.

However, the bureaucracy of the status quo places a crippling tax on efforts to escape its clutches.

Letting go of the past is practically and emotionally difficult, especially as leaders have built reputations based on knowing. The pretence of knowing is a major challenge for organisations.

The sooner leaders acknowledge the uncertainty of disruption and fess up to not knowing, the sooner the organisations can move forward to a higher order of transformative thinking.

Having the bravery and audacity to ask employees “what might be next” is critical to firing up the collective imaginations of organisations.

Reaching out

Leaders need to reach out to those at the edges of organisations where social and cognitive diversity is greatest and where people have least investment in the past.

When people notice that they are cognitively and socially different from one another, they change their expectations. They anticipate differences of opinion and perspective and therefore work harder to bridge these differences.

This logic helps to explain both the upside and the downside of diversity. People might not always like it, but the hard work can lead to more diverse and better thought-out ideas.

Diverse groups of people at the edges are also more likely to generate answers that pose ideological, cognitive, strategic, and political challenges that jolt organisations out of their stasis.

Leaders who do not provide “wild spaces” at the edges of organisations for passionate and diverse people to come together in unexpected ways to imagine future worlds are likely to be blindsided by the status quo and act too late and too conservatively when responding to disruption.

In summary, the world is changing faster than ever, bringing unimagined new challenges. These challenges cannot be solved using old formulas but instead require new thinking.

Rather than defining our organisations solely by output, we need diverse employees using their collective intelligences to dream new futures and to play a greater role in the realisation of those dreams. We need organisations that get out of the way of their talented employees.

Nobuyuki Idei, the former president of Sony, summed up this sentiment, charging his engineers to become “digital dream kids”.

Paidi O’Reilly (PhD) is an Associate faculty member at the Irish Management Institute across multiple programmes. He is the chair of the Digital Transformation Lab at Cork University Business School (CUBS) and co-director of the Innovation through Design Thinking programme at University College Cork (UCC). He lectures on the Executive MBA programme at CUBS. He is an innovation fellow, facilitator, and mentor with more than 28 years’ experience working with people in leading organisations, such as Dell EMC, Google, and Facebook