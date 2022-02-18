Employer authenticity is key to talent retention, say HR leaders

Authentic employer commitments to diversity, inclusion and community life has come under a more intense spotlight during the past two years, say leading HR directors.

Several of the 2021/22 companies certified to the Business Working Responsibly (BWR) Mark cite the award as being valuable in attracting and retaining talent — an independent proof of the company’s commitments to people, to society and to the environment. The BWR Mark is operated by Business in the Community Ireland (BITCI) and audited by the National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI).

“People are looking for more than promises and PR spin,” said Bethany Fiore, responsible business manager with law firm William Fry. “People want to see companies with authenticity, transparency, and accountability — that's why accreditations like the mark are so important.

“People are looking for more than just a job — they want to work for a company that they can feel proud of. They want a company whose values are aligned to their own, where they have a purpose and where they can feel good about giving something back.

“In the past, a crisis like Covid would have seen businesses cutting back on their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, but when Covid hit a lot of businesses continued to invest in wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, and community because they recognise it's no longer a nice to have for businesses, it's a need to have.”

Seven new companies gain BITCI's approval

William Fry is one of seven companies to achieve the Mark for the first time at a virtual awards ceremony attended by over 200 business leaders. The others were Alkermes, An Post, Grant Thornton Ireland, Iarnród Éireann — Irish Rail, Ornua and Vermilion.

The Irish operations of another ten companies were also recertified with the Mark. They were Boots, BT, the Central Bank, CRH, Deloitte, Gas Networks Ireland, Heineken, Hovione, Intel and Sodexo.

Linda Allen, talent manager with Iarnród Éireann, said: “It is definitely a new era in terms of attracting talent and recruiting. In our market research ahead of advertising our most recent graduate programme, most graduates said that an ethical organisation was critical in their choice of potential employers, while 60% are concerned about what they can do to help the environment.

“Our campaign was designed around ‘Turning green’ and ‘Joining the green movement’, and it was our most successful programme to date. We can present to those considering career options that we are building our future around being the backbone of Ireland’s sustainable transport network, and that they can build a career with us.”

Companies engaging with BITCI say that, while job applicants always ask about pay, benefits and career opportunities, they are now also keenly focused on what a company stands for, its ethics and values. This is particularly true of early-career recruits.

The BWR mark is based on ISO 26000 is valid for three years. In all, 46 companies in Ireland have now achieved the standard.

The Mark assesses sustainability, leadership, policies, practices, performance and impact in areas such as employee wellbeing, diversity and inclusion, environmental practices, supply chain management and engagement with the local community.

Sustainability is critical to all businesses

Tomas Sercovich, CEO of BITCI, said: “As sustainability becomes mainstream, it is critical for business to have objective proof points that their management systems are robust and that sustainability is more than an aspiration.

“We are delighted to welcome the newly certified companies, as we continue to see growing expectations from investors, regulators, employees and society at large for greater accountability of business in areas such as employee diversity and inclusion or supplier engagement."

The Mark, as a third-party verification, is a clear differentiator and driver of competitive advantage in today’s marketplace, said the BITCI chief executive.

Nicola Woods, chief transformation officer with An Post, added: “Our proven commitment to Sustainability is increasingly important in attracting and retaining the top talent required to continue the transformation of An Post. As one of Ireland’s largest employers, we want to be a leader in turning 'decent work' from a worthy aspiration into a reality for every An Post employee.

"Taking care of our employees, as a leader and role model for other Irish and international companies in our industry and the wider business landscape is essential. Our trusted frontline staff don’t simply deliver the post or handle financial transactions, they show that sustainability is possible as our customers see them driving EVs on the streets and providing access to our Green Hub finance for home energy upgrades.

“In An Post, we are committed to providing all of our employees with secure careers and opportunities for personal development, whatever their role or skill base. An Post says No to zero-hour contracts. Fair, decent work for staff with a diversity of skills and perspectives and the support of our staff unions, enables us to play a meaningful role in Irish business and communities, while our customers can be sure that we are investing for their future and the betterment of the Irish economy and society.”