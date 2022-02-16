Wholesale gas prices slide 17% amid hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine crisis

Shares in Ireland joined in a Europe-wide rally, with the Iseq ending almost 1% higher and the Dax in Frankfurt closing up 1.8% in the session.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a joint news conference following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Putin says Moscow is ready for security talks with the U.S. and NATO, as the Russian military announced a partial troop withdrawal from drills near Ukraine ??? new signs that may suggest a Russian invasion of its neighbor isn't imminent despite snowballing Western fears. (Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 05:05
Eamon Quinn

European shares rose and the price of wholesale gas plummeted 17%, amid hopes that the groundwork has been done for a diplomatic deal between Russia and the West over Ukraine.    

AIB and Smurfit Kappa, in particular, clawed back most of their losses of recent days. 

With Moscow saying it had returned some troops to bases, the price of gold which is used as a safe haven at times of global political tension fell.

Wholesale energy prices fell as fears of a conflict eased in eastern Europe that had the potential to severely disrupt fuel supplies from Russia, a major producer of both gas and oil.

The price of European wholesale gas slid by 15% on the futures market and at around €67 per megawatt hour for delivery in June is down from a lifetime contract high of €128 level reached before Christmas. 

Global oil fell by over 3% as fears eased that supply would be hit should the crisis lead to a military conflict.                  

However, Brent crude which was trading at €93 a barrel was still up from €79 a barrel at the start of this year.                                                                                  

Shares and eurozone government bond yields rose.                                         

“Traders hit the buy button with a vengeance this afternoon on hopes that the situation in Ukraine appears to be calming down,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, an online trader. 

 "While there is still a large concentration of troops in the region this sign of de-escalation was taken as a positive sign, contributing to the steady trickle of dip buying that has been going on throughout the month so far. 

The military announcement marked the first sign from Moscow that it may be ready to reverse a build-up of some 130,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, which has triggered one of the deepest crises in East-West relations since the Cold War.

Tensions remained high, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after meeting President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin that the withdrawal of some Russian forces was a good sign.

Moscow did not say how many units were being withdrawn, and how far. The US ambassador to the UN said Washington had not seen evidence of any pullback yet.

Ukraine said the reported pullback needed to be seen to be believed. 

- Additional reporting Reuters

