Irish tech start-ups and SMEs raise record €1.3bn in 2021

A record €1.3bn in venture capital investment was raised by Irish tech start-ups and SMEs last year, a 44% increase from the previous year.

New figures from the Irish Venture Capital Association's (IVCA) VenturePulse survey show the number of funding deals increased by 20% to 279. The fourth-quarter figure of €458m was also the highest on record. The number of deals rose by almost a third to 71 from 54 in the same quarter the previous year.