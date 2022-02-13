Irish tech start-ups and SMEs raise record €1.3bn in 2021

57% of funding came from overseas investors, highlighting the continuing appeal of Irish tech firms
Irish tech start-ups and SMEs raise record €1.3bn in 2021

'20% increase in number and 44% rise in value shows that Irish tech SMEs are raising larger rounds.' Picture: iStock

Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 11:31
Alan Healy

A record €1.3bn in venture capital investment was raised by Irish tech start-ups and SMEs last year, a 44% increase from the previous year.

New figures from the Irish Venture Capital Association's (IVCA) VenturePulse survey show the number of funding deals increased by 20% to 279. The fourth-quarter figure of €458m was also the highest on record. The number of deals rose by almost a third to 71 from 54 in the same quarter the previous year.

“The 20% increase in number and 44% rise in value shows that Irish tech SMEs are raising larger rounds,” Sarah-Jane Larkin, director general, IVCA said. “The largest category increase was in deals between €10m to 30m which rose to by 66% to €356m in 2021 compared to €214m the previous year." The only sector to decline in the fourth quarter was in the under €1m category which was down 35% as overall deal sizes increased. 

Life sciences was the largest sector in the fourth quarter securing 38% of funding, followed by software (17%); business services (12%); food and drink (11%); fintech (9%); ICT (7%) and cyber security (1%).

Some of the largest deals in 2021 included diagnostics firm Let’s Get Checked (€123m); medical devices company Mainstay Medical (€89m); fintech firm Wayflyer (€62m); software analytics company Kitman Labs (€52m) and professional services firm Doran & Minehane (€50m).

“The indigenous tech start-up and SME sector appears to be well-positioned to benefit from and contribute to a strong post-pandemic jobs recovery," Nicola McClafferty, chairperson of Irish Venture Capital Association said. "57% of funding in 2021 came from overseas investors, highlighting the continuing appeal of Irish tech firms and their ability to compete on a world stage."

Deals in the €1m to 5m category were up by 151%, growing to €68m from €27m in 2020 in the final quarter. Seed funding more than doubled to €49m from €19m in the same quarter 2020. There were increases in all other deal sizes, notably those over €30m which grew in value by more than 400% to €219.5m from €42m.

More in this section

French power giant EDF to hire 3,000 staff this year to build new nuclear power stations French power giant EDF to hire 3,000 staff this year to build new nuclear power stations
Google Privacy Lawsuits Big European publishers complain to EU over Google dominance in ads
GERMANY-EU-ECB-EUROZONE-BANKING-ECONOMY EU: Inflation pressures to persist in Ireland and rise faster than most of Europe
<p>Those over the age of 65 recorded the largest increase in airline spending, up 256%. Pic: Larry Cummins</p>

New figures confirm the rush by Irish consumers to book holidays once restrictions were lifted

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices