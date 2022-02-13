Irish tech start-ups and SMEs raise record €1.3bn in 2021

A record €1.3bn in venture capital investment was raised by Irish tech start-ups and SMEs last year, a 44% increase from the previous year.
New figures from the Irish Venture Capital Association's (IVCA) VenturePulse survey show the number of funding deals increased by 20% to 279. The fourth-quarter figure of €458m was also the highest on record. The number of deals rose by almost a third to 71 from 54 in the same quarter the previous year.
“The 20% increase in number and 44% rise in value shows that Irish tech SMEs are raising larger rounds,” Sarah-Jane Larkin, director general, IVCA said. “The largest category increase was in deals between €10m to 30m which rose to by 66% to €356m in 2021 compared to €214m the previous year." The only sector to decline in the fourth quarter was in the under €1m category which was down 35% as overall deal sizes increased.
Life sciences was the largest sector in the fourth quarter securing 38% of funding, followed by software (17%); business services (12%); food and drink (11%); fintech (9%); ICT (7%) and cyber security (1%).
Some of the largest deals in 2021 included diagnostics firm Let’s Get Checked (€123m); medical devices company Mainstay Medical (€89m); fintech firm Wayflyer (€62m); software analytics company Kitman Labs (€52m) and professional services firm Doran & Minehane (€50m).
“The indigenous tech start-up and SME sector appears to be well-positioned to benefit from and contribute to a strong post-pandemic jobs recovery," Nicola McClafferty, chairperson of Irish Venture Capital Association said. "57% of funding in 2021 came from overseas investors, highlighting the continuing appeal of Irish tech firms and their ability to compete on a world stage."
Deals in the €1m to 5m category were up by 151%, growing to €68m from €27m in 2020 in the final quarter. Seed funding more than doubled to €49m from €19m in the same quarter 2020. There were increases in all other deal sizes, notably those over €30m which grew in value by more than 400% to €219.5m from €42m.