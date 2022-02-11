Majority of B&B operators preparing for an increase in summer visitors

Irish B&Bs expect a significant recovery in visitor numbers this summer with 2022 to be busier than last year, as Ireland and the rest of the world relax Covid-19 restrictions and international visitors begin to travel more.

In a recent survey by B&B Ireland, 74% of hosts said they are anticipating more bookings this year. One-third of B&B owners are also opting to extend their season and open for longer as a result.

“We mostly have international visitors, from America and Europe, because of our proximity to the airport,” said Mary Spillane, host of Greenacres B&B in Rathcoole Co Dublin.

“It all started when two people arrived at the door looking for accommodation and I couldn’t turn them away. It was hard work at times but I’ve really enjoyed it and had wonderful guests over the years. These days we open from March until the end of September and we get all our business through B&B Ireland,” she added.

B&B Ireland is the national organisation for bed and breakfast operators on the island of Ireland, and as it marks its 50th anniversary this year, it decided to capture the mood of Irish B&Bs post-Covid-19 crisis in this recent survey. The organisation is responsible for bringing half a million tourists a year into the B&B sector.

The survey found that 77% of hosts are feeling either confident or very confident about business for the year ahead. However, the majority of hosts believe it will be 2023 or 2024 before we see the full return of international visitors.

“We believe that there will be a significant recovery in 2022 and that sentiment is shared by the majority of our members who are feeling confident about the year ahead. Thankfully there is still huge demand for the authentic Irish B&B experience from the international market and at home,” said CEO of B&B Ireland Helena Healy.

B&B Ireland has members across the country including a strong presence in Northern Ireland. It also provides support to B&Bs to operate their business and lobbies on behalf of its members.