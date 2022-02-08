Britain raises new debt in 50-year bond at yield of 1.28%

Britain attracted £40.4bn of orders for £4.25bn (€5bn) of a new 50-year government bond, highlighting strong demand for British bonds even as the Bank of England begins to unwind its holdings. The new 2073 gilt will pay investors a yield of over 1.28%.
British government bond syndications are generally heavily oversubscribed, and Tuesday's sale was the last for the 2021/2022 financial year. Debt issuance was slashed in October due to reduced Covid-19 borrowing needs.
Bond yields have surged since late last year as both the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve signalled that interest rates will rise to combat a jump in inflation which is at or close to its highest in 30 years.
The Bank of England raised its main interest rate to 0.5% last week.
Eurozone government bonds have risen sharply in the past week after the ECB, in a U-turn, said it wouldn't rule out hiking interest rates this year because of inflation.
The implied cost for the Irish Government to borrow for 10 years was trading just below 0.78% on Tuesday. That compares with the UK 10-year gilt which was trading at almost 1.5%.
Thirty-year UK gilt yields also on Tuesday hit their highest since May 2019 at over 1.6% while two-year gilt yields are their highest since April 2011 at over 1.36%.
British pension funds and life insurance companies are regular buyers of long-dated government debt due to regulatory requirements for them to hold assets to match their long-term liabilities.