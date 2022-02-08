Britain raises new debt in 50-year bond at yield of 1.28%

Britain attracted £40.4bn of orders for £4.25bn (€5bn) of a new 50-year government bond, highlighting strong demand for British bonds even as the Bank of England begins to unwind its holdings. The new 2073 gilt will pay investors a yield of over 1.28%.

British government bond syndications are generally heavily oversubscribed, and Tuesday's sale was the last for the 2021/2022 financial year. Debt issuance was slashed in October due to reduced Covid-19 borrowing needs.