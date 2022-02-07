Market cost for Irish State to borrow money for 10 years rises to 0.76%

The implied cost for the State to borrow money continued to jump on Monday, as financial markets bet that the ECB would hike official interest rates later this year.
The yield on the Irish 10-year bond traded at 0.76%, much higher than Friday, and sharply higher from a year ago when the State could borrow at negative interest rates.
The move for European government bonds comes after the pivot by the ECB last week when president Christine Lagarde failed to rule out a rate increase this year after a sharp rise in inflation. Sovereign borrowing costs are nonetheless inexpensive at this stage.
With German and Dutch five-year yields climbing above 0% late last week, for the first time since 2018, all eurozone bonds with maturities of five years and longer now carry positive yields. The spread between German and Italian 10-year yields widened to 1.57%.
Rohan Khanna, strategist at UBS called it a "significant milestone for every asset".
Negative yields are vanishing elsewhere too - Swiss five-year yields rose above 0% on Friday for the first time since 2014 and Japan's for the first time since 2016.
For investors like pension funds and insurers, which need higher yields to match long-term liabilities, the end of sub-zero yields will be good news.