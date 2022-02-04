Tech stocks edge higher following Meta's rout

Technology stocks rebounded today, as traders weighed stellar results from Amazon against unexpectedly strong US employment numbers.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index was up around 0.2% a day after a historic crash in shares of Facebook owner Meta Platforms wiped $200bn (€174.6bn) from the company’s market value and weighed on broader markets after its earnings disappointed Wall Street.

Shares of Amazon, which delighted investors by hiking its Prime subscription rate, were up around 12%, while those of social media platform Snap rose more than 50%, after tumbling by a quarter in the previous session.

The fourth-quarter earnings season has been mixed for growth and tech companies, with bitter disappointments from such players as Meta, streaming giant Netflix and fintech PayPal partially offset by uplifting results from Amazon, Apple and Microsoft.

While many of the big tech-focused stocks are often thought of as a single group, "the divergence between Amazon and Meta Platforms' earnings is an important reminder that each company is unique with its own set of problems and opportunities," wrote Julian Koski, chief investment officer of asset management firm New Age Alpha in a note to investors.

Many investors started trimming holdings of tech stocks even before the earnings season kicked off as future earnings growth promised by the sector loses its appeal when central banks raise rates, increasing the immediate financial rewards of holding risk-free government bonds.

Reuters