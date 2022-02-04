December retail sales across Europe weaker than expected

Consumer inflation across Europe in December reached 5% year-on-year mainly because of surging energy prices
Retail sales for December in Ireland decreased by 3.2% when compared to November and were down 2.2% compared to December of last year. File photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 17:25

Retail sales across Europe were much weaker than expected in December despite the Christmas shopping season, amid a record rise in consumer prices.

EU statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 3% month-on-month and by 2% year-on-year. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.5 monthly fall and a 5.1% annual rise.

Sales via the internet, which had boomed during pandemic lockdowns when shops were closed, were 3.9% down month-on-month in December and 3.2% lower than a year earlier as most governments had lifted restrictions on in-person shopping.

In Ireland, the CSO reported that retail sales for December decreased by 3.2% when compared to November and were down 2.2% compared to December of last year. The largest monthly volume decreases in sales were recorded in bars down 34.7%, electrical goods which fell 22.5% and clothing & footwear down 11.3%.

Consumer inflation across Europe in December reached 5% year-on-year mainly because of surging energy prices, but even without energy, prices were 2.8% higher than a year earlier, curbing consumers' purchasing power.

Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Netherlands (-9.2%), Spain (-5.7%) and Germany (-5.5%). 

ECB 'will hike interest rates this year' after U-turn on inflation threat  

Reuters

