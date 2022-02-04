December retail sales across Europe weaker than expected

Retail sales across Europe were much weaker than expected in December despite the Christmas shopping season, amid a record rise in consumer prices.
EU statistics office Eurostat said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 3% month-on-month and by 2% year-on-year. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.5 monthly fall and a 5.1% annual rise.
Sales via the internet, which had boomed during pandemic lockdowns when shops were closed, were 3.9% down month-on-month in December and 3.2% lower than a year earlier as most governments had lifted restrictions on in-person shopping.
Euro area #RetailTrade -3.0% in December 2021 over November, +2.0% compared with December 2020. Annual average for 2021: +5.0% over 2020 https://t.co/gW385bbk3A pic.twitter.com/GvvEA1omcz— EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) February 4, 2022
In Ireland, the CSO reported that retail sales for December decreased by 3.2% when compared to November and were down 2.2% compared to December of last year. The largest monthly volume decreases in sales were recorded in bars down 34.7%, electrical goods which fell 22.5% and clothing & footwear down 11.3%.
Consumer inflation across Europe in December reached 5% year-on-year mainly because of surging energy prices, but even without energy, prices were 2.8% higher than a year earlier, curbing consumers' purchasing power.
Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in the Netherlands (-9.2%), Spain (-5.7%) and Germany (-5.5%).