Bank of England follows rate rise with pay 'restraint' call

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has urged British workers to hold off on asking for bigger pay raises, saying rising wages risk fueling inflation.

Mr Bailey said people need to “show restraint.”

The comments, coming in the wake of news that UK households are about to be hit by the worst squeeze on incomes in decades, sparked a furious response on social media, with many accusing the central banker of being out of touch.

Including pension and benefits, his pay amounts to more than £575,000 (€690,000).

Mr Bailey’s concern is that the UK will suffer wage-price spiral that gets out of control.

He said the British economy isn’t at that stage now, but policymakers are watching the labour market carefully for those risks.

“We are looking to see quite clear restraint in the bargaining process because otherwise, it will get out of control,” Mr Bailey said.

“I’m not saying nobody gets a pay rise, don’t get me wrong, but I think, what I’m saying is, we do need to see restraint in pay bargaining.”

The remarks build on comments Mr Bailey made on Thursday in explaining why the Bank of England is raising interest rates.

The UK central bank is leading the way in a global tightening of monetary policy, attempting to rein in the biggest jump in inflation in 30 years.

But the comments drew allegations of insensitivity to the concerns of households struggling to cope.

UK energy bills are set to jump by almost £700 in April, the same month a tax increase kicks in.

For Mr Bailey, they highlight the dilemma the Bank of England faced in its decision this week to raise rates for a second time since December.

UK politicians expect British inflation to reach 7.25% this year, more than triple their target, but tighter monetary policy will depress growth and hurt already hard-pressed workers.

The BoE expects underlying pay settlements to peak at close to 5% this year.

However, high inflation will mean real pay shrinks by 2%.

Mr Bailey said his job was to prevent those price rises becoming “ingrained” and that he wanted “restraint” in pay, despite the squeeze on household budgets.

“If we let that process rip, as it were, it’s not going to solve the problem, it’s going to get worse, particularly for those people who aren’t able to bargain on their wages, and many people aren’t able to,” Mr Bailey said.

