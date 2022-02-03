Facebook owner Meta drops $250bn and sparks social media rout as Amazon posts earnings                

US stocks tumbled after results from Facebook-owner Meta wiped more than $250bn (€220bn) from its market value.

Weak numbers from Meta, as well as Spotify which were released late Wednesday had jolted investors and set up a rout for tech stock on Thursday after investors had bet a strong earnings season would keep equities attractive and counter some of their lingering worries including tighter monetary policy.

The declines came as investors also digested concerns about persistently high inflation from the ECB and hawkish comments from Christine Lagarde.

Poorly received earnings reports from Meta and other tech giants are a challenge for buyers hoping that corporate performance will ease worries.

Markets have swung sharply and stocks are nursing losses this year as officials pare stimulus to curb inflation. After the disappointing forecast from Meta, shares of social-media companies went sharply lower.

Snap shed more than 20% and touched its lowest since September 2020. The Snapchat parent has dropped almost 70% off a September peak, and it has trended lower ever since its third-quarter report in October.

Pinterest sank as much as 12% and hit its lowest since July 2020. Twitter fell over 5%. The group has come under pronounced weakness over the past six months, compared with a slight decline for the Nasdaq 100 Index.

The declines came as Meta’s stock tanked as much as 27%, its biggest intraday percentage loss on record.

There were a number of negatives in Meta’s report, including ongoing pressure from a changed Apple privacy policy and competition from TikTok.

“Meta results bode poorly for the online advertising space on a number of vectors,” wrote UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley.

Amazon forecast ate Thursday first-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates, as labour and supply chain disruptions take a toll on the e-commerce giant's business.

The company projected net sales of between $112bn and $117bn, or to grow between 3% and 8%. Analysts were expecting just over $120bn.

In all, Thursday marked the worst selloff in technology shares since the autumn of 2020 sent US equity indexes reeling, halting a four-day rebound.

The Nasdaq 100 shed 4.2% and the S&P 500 fell 2.4%.

Bloomberg and Reuters