ECB 'will hike interest rates this year' after U-turn on inflation threat  

The decision by the Bank of England to raise interest rates soon in response to inflation has raised the pressure on the European Central Bank to do the same later this year, economists and analysts have said.

ECB president Christine Lagarde told a press conference in Frankfurt that because of the inflation threat, the ECB was no longer ruling out a rate hike this year.

“Concern was across the board,” she said, explaining officials’ reaction to another record reading for eurozone inflation.

Our March meeting, and then later on our June meeting, will be critically important to determine whether the three criteria of our forward guidance are fully satisfied,” she said.

Ms Lagarde had long said the ECB would resist hiking rates any time soon, but a press briefing after a regular meeting of the central bank on Thursday has totally changed the tone.

Any increase in ECB interest rates would for the first time in a decade, leading to rising costs for Irish mortgages and business borrowing costs.

"While the ECB did not change its policy settings today, president Lagarde more than made up for it in the press conference," said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

"We now think the ECB will decide in March to taper its asset purchases faster than previously indicated, and are pencilling in 50bp of rate hikes this year and next," he said.

At its meeting, the Bank of England decided to hike its interest rates to 0.5%, but it was the vote by a number of policy-setters seeking a larger increase that led to financial markets taking fright.

"It is clear that some policymakers are now very worried about inflation getting out of control," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online broker IG.