ECB 'will hike interest rates this year' after U-turn on inflation threat  

"Some policymakers are now very worried about inflation getting out of control," said one analyst.
ECB 'will hike interest rates this year' after U-turn on inflation threat  

Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, has expressed concern about the current levels of inflation.

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 16:55
Eamon Quinn

The decision by the Bank of England to raise interest rates soon in response to inflation has raised the pressure on the European Central Bank to do the same later this year, economists and analysts have said.

ECB president Christine Lagarde told a press conference in Frankfurt that because of the inflation threat, the ECB was no longer ruling out a rate hike this year.

“Concern was across the board,” she said, explaining officials’ reaction to another record reading for eurozone inflation. 

Our March meeting, and then later on our June meeting, will be critically important to determine whether the three criteria of our forward guidance are fully satisfied,” she said. 

Ms Lagarde had long said the ECB would resist hiking rates any time soon, but a press briefing after a regular meeting of the central bank on Thursday has totally changed the tone.  

Any increase in ECB interest rates would for the first time in a decade, leading to rising costs for Irish mortgages and business borrowing costs. 

"While the ECB did not change its policy settings today, president Lagarde more than made up for it in the press conference," said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics. 

"We now think the ECB will decide in March to taper its asset purchases faster than previously indicated, and are pencilling in 50bp of rate hikes this year and next," he said.      

At its meeting, the Bank of England decided to hike its interest rates to 0.5%, but it was the vote by a number of policy-setters seeking a larger increase that led to financial markets taking fright. 

"It is clear that some policymakers are now very worried about inflation getting out of control," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online broker IG.

Read More

European Central Bank head: Inflation may linger for longer

More in this section

File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts Vat receipts surge to €3bn in January
Budget calculation Arguments made for indexing tax
US-FACEBOOK-MEDIA-INTERNET-COMPUTERS-WIRELESS Facebook owner Meta shares sink on earnings outlook 
Interest ratesInflationPerson: Christine Lagarde
Ofgem announcement

UK unveils €10.7bn package to ease household energy bills this winter

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices