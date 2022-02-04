Health workers keen to boost digital skills as services go online

Irish healthcare workers are rapidly adopting digital skills to boost their own job satisfaction and career prospects, while also easing the digital transformation of the national health system.

To date, some 1,400 healthcare workers and leaders have signed up with Dell Technologies for a free online programme to develop much sought-after digital skills. These workers are taking up themselves to keep pace with digital innovations including telemedicine, remote care monitoring solutions and greater use of ePharmacy and ePrescribing.

Launched last September, there is significant demand among healthcare workers for the ‘Digital Futures in Healthcare’ course, which Dell has developed in partnership with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Jason Ward, vice president and managing director of Dell Technologies Ireland, said: “By equipping more people with digital skills, the healthcare system in Ireland has a unique opportunity to accelerate the deployment of technology to improve patient outcomes, protect patient data and support the vital work of all those providing vital healthcare services.”

Dell’s innovative programme is very timely. It comes as the Government this week unveiled its new national digital strategy, entitled ‘The Digital Ireland Framework’, which sets targets in the provision of digital public services, including health sector goals mapped out in the Government’s Sláintecare initiative.

While the pandemic has accelerated Ireland’s national digital transformation, notably intensifying the drive to improve nationwide access to better quality broadband, it has also shown up a gap in the nation’s digital skills, across the populace and among workers in general, albeit with some industries having far stronger tech skills than others.

This week also saw Salesforce publish a survey in which around a third of Irish workers reported feeling overwhelmed by the rate of technological change in the workplace. The low confidence of the 1,300 Irish workers surveyed compared poorly with other nations in the 23,500 people surveyed worldwide.

Understandably, the Government is seeking to fast-track its plans to boost the digital skills of the workforce as well as the overall populace. The State is aiming for 90% of public services to be consumed online by 2030.

It is aiming for 90% of Ireland’s SMEs to enhance their digital functions, including a 75% enterprise take-up in cloud, AI and big data by 2030. This drives also comes with markers for the National Broadband Plan, remote working hubs and broadband connection points.

The goal is for all Irish households and businesses to be covered by Gigabit network no later than 2028 and all populated areas covered by 5G no later than 2030. It is all very timely, with so many people wanting to continue spending at least half their week working from home, among them health sector workers.

Jason Ward said: “The past two years have demonstrated the benefits of embracing technology to empower our frontline workers while meeting the needs of patients. We now have an opportunity to accelerate the pace of digital transformation to meet the goals of Sláintecare.

“That’s why we’re delighted to see so many people from across the healthcare system take part in our ‘Digital Futures in Healthcare’ programme in the past five months and gain the skills to help Ireland become a European digital leader. By gaining the skills to apply digital tools within GP surgeries, hospital settings and many more, our healthcare workers can become digital change makers.

“To ensure that every person in the healthcare sector has an opportunity to take part in the ‘Digital Futures in Healthcare’ programme, we are making the course available on-demand for free. I would encourage anyone interested to register and help unleash a new era of healthcare transformation in Ireland.”

The Government’s new national digital strategy sets targets for the provision of digital delivery across all public services. The strategy includes the phased deployment of electronic health record systems, telemedicine, remote care monitoring solutions and the greater use of ePharmacy and ePrescribing.

Participants in Dell’s programme to date have gained unique insights into the importance of cyber security, data analytics, next-generation remote imaging, diagnostics and machine learnings as well as the organisational change required to adopt technology in healthcare.

These insights will help healthcare workers at all levels to support the roll-out of emerging technologies, connected health, and personalised health solutions which will help to improve patient outcomes, say Dell and the HSE.

Martin Curley, director of digital transformation and innovation at the HSE, said: “From our doctors and nurses to those innovating behind the scenes, the ‘Digital Futures in Healthcare’ course will prove invaluable to all those involved in providing healthcare services in Ireland.

“Technology has become an important tool in the fight against COVID-19 and a driver in the broader modernisation of our healthcare system through Sláintecare. With the co-development of this programme with Dell Technologies, we can unleash a new era of healthcare transformation and help Ireland become a European digital health leader in the years ahead.”

Subject experts delivering the programme include Ryan Heynes, healthcare leader for Dell Technologies Ireland; Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE; and Neil O’Hare, CIO and Professor of Health Informatics at Children’s Health Ireland.