DIY, grocers, and chemists the top sales winners amid Covid pandemic

Official figures reveal for the first time the full extent of the retail winners and losers during the Covid-19 pandemic, as households increased their spending on home improvement and DIY projects, but spent a good deal less in shuttered bars and restaurants.

New figures from the CSO show that the volume of sales for furniture and lightning jumped by 23% -- in the two years between December 2019, before the start of the crisis, and last month. The sales of hardware, paints, and glass sales rose by 18%, under the same measure.

“The volume of retail sales in December 2021 was 4.8% higher than two years earlier. Several sectors showed significant changes compared to their corresponding level of sales in December 2019,” said CSO statistician Stephanie Kelleher.

Other industries did not fare so well during the pandemic years.

Due to the restrictions on hospitality, spending in bars dropped 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, marking the largest drop compared to any other retail sector recorded by the CSO.

Although people couldn’t go to bars and restaurants, their recreational spending on tobacco, food, and beverages increased by 18% compared to 2019. The restrictions on travel and the enforcement of remote working contributed to the drop of 6% in fuel sales volume between 2019 and 2021.

The dramatic effect of inflation of recent months is most marked in the retail sales figures for fuel. By volume, fuel sales in the past year fell by 3.5% but surged by 21.5% when measured in terms of value or the price paid by households, the CSO figures show.

“The impact of price change is reflected in the difference between value and volume. In Fuel for example, the value of sales rose by 21.5% in the year to December 2021 while the volume fell by 3.5% over the same period, the difference due to higher prices compared to the previous year,” said Ms Kelleher.

The sales volume in the motor trade slumped dramatically in the past year. The sale, maintenance and repair of new and second-hand vehicles and motorcycles dropped by almost 20% in the 12 months.

Chemists were another sector that took in more cash over the last two years. Consumer spending on pharmaceutical products, medicines, and cosmetics increased by 20%.

People also spent more on clothing during the pandemic as retail sales volume of textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods increased by 11% from 2019 to 2021. Supermarkets also brought in more business during the pandemic months as sales volume increased 9% compared to 2019 figures.

People also read more, according to the CSO figures.

After slumping in 2020 when the shops were forced to close, the volume of sales for books, newspaper and stationery stores ticked higher last year.

The volume of sales for electric goods fell by 9% last year: The CSO includes sales of information and communication equipment, computers, software, telecommunications equipment, audio and video equipment and electrical household appliances sold in specialised stores.