Oil and gas prices end week higher as Ukraine tensions drive energy fears     

A chorus of Wall Street banks and oil executives are forecasting a return to $100 oil
Oil and gas prices end week higher as Ukraine tensions drive energy fears     

The EU and US are working with other countries to diversify European fuel supplies in case a conflict with Ukraine disrupts shipments from Russia, which provides about a third of the EU's natural gas.

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 18:42
Eamon Quinn

Global oil ended the week significantly higher at $91 a barrel and the price of European wholesale gas was at historically elevated levels, as the crisis over Ukraine continues to play a dominant role in potentially driving energy costs for households and businesses. 

As supply remains constrained, a chorus of Wall Street banks and oil executives are forecasting a return to $100 oil, amid heightened geopolitical risks driven by fears that Russia may invade Ukraine that have also contributed to crude’s climb.

In Europe, the price of European gas for delivery this summer on the futures markets traded at elevated levels. Gas for delivery in April traded at €89 per kilowatt-hour and was only slightly lower, at €87.75, through the summer when it could have been expected to fall sharply, if this was a normal year.  

Demand for oil "has been strong, supply has been struggling a little bit to keep up with that and that’s reflected in the market”, said Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth on Bloomberg TV. 

Geopolitical events

Mr Wirth added geopolitical events are impacting the commodity market more now than they did in the past and that $100 oil “is certainly within the realm of what we could see in the next few months”. 

Oil is headed for a sixth weekly gain as demand recovers. The EU and US are working with other countries to diversify European fuel supplies in case a conflict with Ukraine disrupts shipments from Russia, which provides about a third of the EU's natural gas.

President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the response from the US to Moscow’s security demands “didn’t take into account Russia’s main concerns” but said his government will continue to study them before deciding on its next step.

Russia has denied it intends to invade its neighbour, despite massing thousands of troops, tanks, and equipment near Ukraine’s eastern border. Ukraine’s leader told reporters the situation on the border remains stable.

Meanwhile, US stocks rebounded on Friday as strong earnings from Apple released Thursday night lured buyers. At the end of a week that saw wild market swings, the US index, the S&P 500, erased losses and pushed higher. Apple headed toward its best day since October 2020. 

  • Additional reporting Bloomberg

Read More

DIY, grocers, and chemists the top sales winners amid Covid pandemic

More in this section

Mortgage application loan agreement and house key Fitch: ECB won't raise interest rates this year or in 2023 despite current inflation hikes
2021 home completions fall short of forecasts 2021 home completions fall short of forecasts
FILE PHOTO: Pressure gauges, pipes and valves are pictured at an "Dashava" underground gas storage facility near Striy What are Europe's options in case of Russian gas disruption?
#Energy PricesPlace: RussiaPlace: Ukraine
<p>“The volume of retail sales in December 2021 was 4.8% higher than two years earlier,” said CSO statistician Stephanie Kelleher.</p>

DIY, grocers, and chemists the top sales winners amid Covid pandemic

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices