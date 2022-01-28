Oil and gas prices end week higher as Ukraine tensions drive energy fears     

Global oil ended the week significantly higher at $91 a barrel and the price of European wholesale gas was at historically elevated levels, as the crisis over Ukraine continues to play a dominant role in potentially driving energy costs for households and businesses.

As supply remains constrained, a chorus of Wall Street banks and oil executives are forecasting a return to $100 oil, amid heightened geopolitical risks driven by fears that Russia may invade Ukraine that have also contributed to crude’s climb.

In Europe, the price of European gas for delivery this summer on the futures markets traded at elevated levels. Gas for delivery in April traded at €89 per kilowatt-hour and was only slightly lower, at €87.75, through the summer when it could have been expected to fall sharply, if this was a normal year.

Demand for oil "has been strong, supply has been struggling a little bit to keep up with that and that’s reflected in the market”, said Chevron chief executive Mike Wirth on Bloomberg TV.

Geopolitical events

Mr Wirth added geopolitical events are impacting the commodity market more now than they did in the past and that $100 oil “is certainly within the realm of what we could see in the next few months”.

Oil is headed for a sixth weekly gain as demand recovers. The EU and US are working with other countries to diversify European fuel supplies in case a conflict with Ukraine disrupts shipments from Russia, which provides about a third of the EU's natural gas.

President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the response from the US to Moscow’s security demands “didn’t take into account Russia’s main concerns” but said his government will continue to study them before deciding on its next step.

Russia has denied it intends to invade its neighbour, despite massing thousands of troops, tanks, and equipment near Ukraine’s eastern border. Ukraine’s leader told reporters the situation on the border remains stable.

Meanwhile, US stocks rebounded on Friday as strong earnings from Apple released Thursday night lured buyers. At the end of a week that saw wild market swings, the US index, the S&P 500, erased losses and pushed higher. Apple headed toward its best day since October 2020.