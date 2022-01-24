Weekend taxi usage soared after restrictions were lifted

Cork saw the largest increase with bookings almost doubling as the public took the chance to socialise free form restrictions
Weekend taxi usage soared after restrictions were lifted

Free Now said it received 260 ride-hailing requests per minute on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Pic: iStock

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 12:57

Irish taxi service Free Now said there was a 60% increase in bookings over the weekend compared to the previous weekend following the lifting of restrictions on the country's bars and restaurants.

The company said that compared to last year, bookings were up 250% as tens of thousands took the opportunity to enjoy a night out after following the Government's surprise decision to lift most Covid restrictions.

Free Now said Cork experienced the largest increase in service demand with requests for taxis almost doubling in the county compared with the previous weekend. People in Cork also enjoyed the latest nights with 2am being the most popular time for ride-hailing requests on the app. It was followed by Dublin, Limerick and Galway in terms of taxi demand.

Free Now said it received 260 ride-hailing requests per minute on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

More in this section

Key Speakers at the Milken Summit Asia Central Bank governor sees inflation slowing, and no rate hike in 2022
Covid Test Firms race to meet continued demand for antigen test kits despite lifting of restrictions
Business people working in modern office space Employers urged to consult with staff as demand for remote working remains
<p>Gabriel Makhlouf: 'Some firms would likely struggle now that the Covid economic restrictions have been lifted.'</p>

Central Bank’s Makhlouf: Irish inflation will fall back but price pressures to persist

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices