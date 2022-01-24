Weekend taxi usage soared after restrictions were lifted

Irish taxi service Free Now said there was a 60% increase in bookings over the weekend compared to the previous weekend following the lifting of restrictions on the country's bars and restaurants.
The company said that compared to last year, bookings were up 250% as tens of thousands took the opportunity to enjoy a night out after following the Government's surprise decision to lift most Covid restrictions.
Free Now said Cork experienced the largest increase in service demand with requests for taxis almost doubling in the county compared with the previous weekend. People in Cork also enjoyed the latest nights with 2am being the most popular time for ride-hailing requests on the app. It was followed by Dublin, Limerick and Galway in terms of taxi demand.
Free Now said it received 260 ride-hailing requests per minute on Saturday night and Sunday morning.