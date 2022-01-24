Ending of restrictions will lead to a rapid spending rebound

The Irish economy will remain one of the fastest-growing in the euro area this year, Goodbody Stockbrokers said today.

However, chief economist Dermot O’Leary said businesses in Ireland will face new challenges, particularly in relation to the labour market with wages rising in Ireland and other countries at levels not seen since the pre-global financial crisis period.

"Companies are going to have to deal with wage inflation and labour shortages as we go through the next 12 months," Mr O'Leary said.

"Demand for labour has bounced back strongly, while the supply of labour remains somewhat constrained due to a fall in inward migration since the beginning of the pandemic, competition for talent across the developed world, and career-switching that has occurred."

On top of this, businesses will also face the unwinding of sizeable government supports to employers and workers.

Creative destruction process

"There may be an increase in stress to emerge this year as those supports are withdrawn, but there has also been a process of “creative destruction” in train, with Ireland seeing the strongest rebound in new business registrations in Europe in the past 12 months," the report states.

GDP which grew by 5.2% last year is forecast to grow by 5.8% this year and is likely to be outstripped only by Slovakia. Goodbody's predicts GDP will grow by a further 3% in 2023.

The Goodbody report said that household balance sheets are in good shape after the pandemic having seen savings surge, asset values rise, and liabilities continuing to shrink over the past two years.

"A surge in household savings is not something exclusive to Ireland during the pandemic, but Ireland experienced the largest change in its savings rate compared to its historical average in Europe."