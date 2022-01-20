US jobless levels surge on Covid business closures

Applications for US state unemployment insurance surged last week to a three-month high, suggesting that the Omicron variant is having a bigger impact on the American jobs market.
Initial unemployment claims increased by 55,000 to 286,000 in the week ended January 15, according to data from the US Labor Department. The figure exceeded all economist estimates.
Continuing claims for state benefits rose to 1.64 million in the week ended January. 8.
The increase in applications may point to employers laying off staff during the most recent surge in Covid cases.
Even so, the fallout should be short-lived as companies are desperate to retain and attract talent amid ongoing staff shortages.
“Jobless claims swelled last week due to temporary business closures, suggesting a hiring slowdown amid the highly infectious omicron strain... The broader economy has slowed recently with omicron discouraging many people from traveling or eating out, but the hit seems to have bottomed out,” said Bloomberg economist Eliza Winger.
Claims figures have been choppy in the last few weeks, reflecting challenges adjusting for seasonal effects during the so-called holiday period. The increase in claims last week was the largest in six months.