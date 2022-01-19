No planned changes to wage supports despite some firms using it to pay dividends

There will be no immediate changes to State payment schemes despite some companies using them to pay dividends to shareholders, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said today.

His comments follow reports of companies who availed of such schemes while also making payments to shareholders including O’Flaherty Holdings, which distributes Mercedes cars to Ireland who received almost €1.8m in subsidies in 2020 and sent a similar amount to its offshore shareholder entity in the same year, as reported in The Irish Times.

The matter was discussed today at the Oireachtas Committee on Finance where the Minister said he was strongly of the view that it would be important that any changes are proportionate and would not “undermine” the overarching policy rationale underpinning the scheme.

“The Revenue have been rigorous in their structured programme of checks,” he said. “I will keep this matter under review and assess if it would be appropriate to introduce any further conditionality into the scheme.” Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said that when he spoke to the minister for finance before the scheme was introduced he said: “crucially, this (the scheme) can not be a subsidy for dividends for shareholders.” He said the Minister's comment that he was going to keep the matter under review was “political speak to get over this hump.”

Labour TD Ged Nash asked the Minister what firms have paid the subsidies to the state to which Mr Donohe replied that 402 have repaid in full to the sum of €53m while 3,331 have made partial repayments.

The EWSS support scheme has cost taxpayers approximately €6bn so far while its predecessor the TWSS, which was introduced at the beginning of the pandemic, cost €3bn.

The State’s plan to sell part of its 71.12% shareholding in AIB over the next six months was also discussed at today’s meeting.

The trading plan will be managed, on behalf of the State, by Bank of America Merrill Lynch for an unknown price.

“In terms of usage of the sales proceeds, it is important to highlight that no new income will be generated from the plan and the transaction should be viewed as a switch in State assets from shares to cash,” Donohoe said.

“I expect the pace of share sales to be slower than what we’ve seen at Bank of Ireland, but it is important that we make further progress on what will be a multi-year journey. I will keep other sale options open, including larger block trades or directed buybacks from AIB itself should these opportunities present themselves,” he added.

Donohoe wants to see the bank privately owned but the State needs to sell its shares before then.