Former Lloyds boss Horta-Osorio quits Credit Suisse after investigation

The former boss of Lloyds Banking Group has stepped down as chairman of Credit Suisse after less than 12 months following an investigation (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 07:25
Benjamin Cooper, PA

The former boss of Lloyds Banking Group has stepped down as chairman of Credit Suisse after less than 12 months following an investigation into his personal actions.

Antonio Horta-Osorio, who steered lending giant Lloyds back into private ownership after its 2008 financial crisis bailout, said in a statement issued by Credit Suisse his actions had led to “difficulties” for the Swiss bank.

“I regret that a number of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally,” the Portuguese banker said.

I, therefore, believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time.

He was replaced as chairman by board member Axel Lehmann, the statement said.

Mr Horta-Osorio had headed up Santander’s UK arm before taking over at Lloyds in early 2011 the bank was on its knees after its £20.3 billion taxpayer bailout at the height of the financial crisis following an ill-fated rescue of rival HBOS.

The Lisbon-born 57-year-old, who has British citizenship, bowed out from Lloyds in April with a £2.1 billion first-quarter profits haul.

