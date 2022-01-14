European house prices surge to record levels with Ireland amongst the largest increases

House prices across Europe increased by record levels in the past year with prices in Ireland amongst the largest increases.
Figures from Eurostat show that the cost of homes in European countries jumped 8.8% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The figure is the highest annual increase since Eurostat began monitoring prices in 2005.
Compared with the second quarter of 2021, house prices rose by 3.3%. Amongst European countries, the highest increases were recorded in Czechia (+7.3%), The Netherlands (+5.9%), Lithuania (+5.4%) and Ireland (+5.1%).
According to the data, all EU countries showed an annual increase in house prices in the third quarter and, for half of them, this increase was by more than 10%.
The figures come as a new report from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland shows its members expect residential property prices to increase by a further 5% this year.
Nine out of 10 agents expect property prices to increase over the coming 12 months, 9% expect prices to remain the same while just 2% expect a decrease. Last year the respective figures were 68%, 24% and 8%. They believe property prices in Dublin, the rest of Leinster and Munster are set for a median increase of 5% while Connacht Ulster will see an increase of 7%.