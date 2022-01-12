Build cost inflation running at €15,000 per home, says housebuilder Cairn

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 10:43
Eamon Quinn

Cairn Homes has said that materials cost inflation was running at €15,000 per home last year with the average price of its starter homes settling at €350,000.

The housebuilder – which is one of the largest builders in the State – said that it sold 1,120 new homes last year compared with the 743 units it sold in 2020, when building sites were the worst hit by the Covid crisis restrictions and closures.

House price inflation costs are another headache for the housebuilding industry and for people looking for homes amid the huge shortages that has sent the cost of homes as well as rents climbing again.

Most experts believe that the Irish housing market requires up to 35,000 new homes to be built each year over multiple years, if the acute supply shortfalls are to be met.

Cairn said that build cost inflation last year was running at €15,000 for each new home, and “our 2021 average selling price was €350,000, compared to €348,000 in 2020, in prime, sought-after suburban locations”.

The company said it increased its gross margin in the second half of the year to 20.3%, and generated “core” revenues of €419m for the full year, which were up from almost €247m in 2020.

For this year, the company now plans to sell 1,500 homes and generate revenues of €600m, “while also significantly increasing operating cashflow”.

Chief executive Michael Stanley also pledged to continue paying out dividends and to launch a shares buyback programme.

“Return on equity is a key metric for us as it is for the shareholders who have backed our business since inception. It is their long-term permanent capital which has enabled our business to scale successfully and deliver significant quantities of new homes to an under-supplied market,” Mr Stanley said.

“It is therefore important that we were able to reinstate dividend payments in 2021 and we are now also recommencing a sizeable share buyback programme,” he said.

