Female personalities now favoured by businesses for sponsorship

The majority of businesses in Ireland have selected women as their most marketable personality with sports stars Kellie Harrington, Katie Taylor, Ellen Keane and Rachael Blackmore amongst the most popular.

An industry survey by Onside for its annual Sponsorship Industry Report found that 2021 was a breakthrough year for women’s sport in Ireland with nine out of 10 sponsors seeing women’s sport as a significant opportunity up from eight out of 10 last year. The survey tracks sponsor and rights holder spending, investment, strategy and opinion in Ireland.