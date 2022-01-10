Female personalities now favoured by businesses for sponsorship

The majority of businesses in Ireland have selected women as their most marketable personality with sports stars Kellie Harrington, Katie Taylor, Ellen Keane and Rachael Blackmore amongst the most popular.
An industry survey by Onside for its annual Sponsorship Industry Report found that 2021 was a breakthrough year for women’s sport in Ireland with nine out of 10 sponsors seeing women’s sport as a significant opportunity up from eight out of 10 last year. The survey tracks sponsor and rights holder spending, investment, strategy and opinion in Ireland.
It found that 63% of industry professionals surveyed selected a female as their most marketable personality for 2022, up 28% on 2021. After several years in the shadows, there were also green shoots of optimism for soccer, with both women’s captain Katie McCabe and men’s goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu making the industry’s 2022 top prospects list for the first time.
The report notes the Irish sponsorship industry grew by 6% to reach €180m last year and is predicted to grow a further 8% this year to €195m. It would mark another step closer to the pre-pandemic record level set in 2018 when there was a €200m spend by businesses.
The survey found more than half of sponsors will be increasing their sponsorship investment levels in 2022, up from 41% in 2021, and 70% expect sponsorship spending across the industry to increase.
Sport dominates the survey list of the most effective rights holder partners in the eyes of sponsors, with the IRFU leading the line alongside the GAA, the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Horse Racing Ireland.
They are joined on that list by the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival. John Trainor, CEO of Onside said the festival's appearance in the survey flags "an important reminder of the opportunities that will be available as more festivals and the wider entertainment sector rejuvenate throughout 2022.