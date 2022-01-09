Germany plans to do more to help consumers as wholesale energy prices bite

German government departments are stepping up efforts to help consumers affected by runaway wholesale energy prices which are beginning to hurt low-income households.

Like many countries, Germany has seen historically high prices of energy and related European carbon emissions permits which were triggered by the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and resulting demand on depleted gas stocks.

"We are working flat out on solutions for households that are now facing difficulties," said the general secretary of the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD), Kevin Kuehnert.

"Our promise has always been that we will particularly protect people on a tight budget who find themselves suddenly caught out by social and global developments," he added.

The government would prefer "unbureaucratic and prudent" solutions tailored to individual needs, Mr Kuehnert said.

The coalition government was sworn in last month under leadership of SPD chancellor Olaf Scholz, and also includes the pro-spending, environmentalist Greens, and the fiscally more conservative, libertarian Free Democrats (FDP).

A newly installed Federal Ministry of Building has yet to deliver one-off heating support payments promised in the coalition agreement to help a few hundred thousands households receiving housing benefit.

Finance minister Christian Lindner of the FDP last week promised to make relevant finance available.

Households depending entirely on income support are paid their heating costs fully.

Half of German households heat with gas and a quarter with heating oil.

As for electricity and gas, the minister for environment and consumer protection, Steffi Lemke, said she would clamp down on suppliers who tried to profiteer from contract expiries, competitor insolvencies and people moving house.

New contracts for the latter group have doubled in price.

"Even if procurement costs rise, such horrific price increases are not justified," said Ms Lemke.

Meanwhile, Britain's main opposition Labour Party has urged the British government to do more to protect families from rising power costs, calling for a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas to offer people more help to deal with growing energy bills.

Labour, which leads the governing Conservatives in the polls, is keen to set the agenda on energy, piling pressure on prime minister Boris Johnson to act before an expected rise in the price cap, which sets the maximum rate a supplier can charge annually.

Soaring wholesale energy costs have put pressure on the industry, with more than 20 energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, having collapsed..

The opposition party said its plan would increase support for poorer households and remove Vat from domestic gas and electricity bills for a year.

Mr Johnson has called removing the tax a "blunt instrument" because it would also help people who did not necessarily need it.

"There is a global gas price crisis, but 10 years of the Conservatives' failed energy policy, and dither and delay has created a price crisis that's being felt by everyone," Rachel Reeves, Labour's finance chief, said in a statement.

In the run up to Britain's Brexit referendum in 2016, Mr Johnson argued that once outside the EU that a London government could cut Vat on household energy bills to help the "poorest households" — a promise Ms Reeves said the prime minister should now honour.

"Bills can't be paid on broken promises, the government should honour that commitment that the prime minister made to take Vat off gas and electricity prices," she told Sky News.

"If this isn't the time to do it, then frankly I don't know when is."

There was some god news from European wholesale gas markets as the price of future delivery in February fell by around 5%.

That may ease price pressures for household bills across Europe into the spring.