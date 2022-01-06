'Raising interest rates is not the same as constraining the economy'

CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco says interest rates need to be increased in order to keep the economy in balance
'Raising interest rates is not the same as constraining the economy'

Mary Daly, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 21:38
Cáit Caden

CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary Daly said interest rates need to be increased in order to keep the economy in balance.

Ms Daly was speaking at the Central Bank of Ireland’s Nollaig na mBan seminar when she suggested an interest rate hike would help current levels of inflation.

“Interest rates are very low across the globe and raising them a little bit is not the same as constraining the economy. 

"The economy will still have quite a bit of accommodation in it. Even if we do a couple of rate increases in the US or anywhere in the globe,” she said.

Ms Daly was echoing the statements made by her fellow Federal Reserve colleagues at a recent meeting where they said a hike may be needed “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated” to quench the current levels of inflation.

“We’ve come to a point, in my own view, where it is just clear that the inflation numbers are rising across broader sets of sectors and in those directly affected by the Covid disruption. We’re seeing it in wage growth,” said Ms Daly.

"The job of a central banker is to tune out the noise of ‘raise immediately or never raise’ and actually ask what’s the best way I can support the economy."

A hike in interest rates is at odds with the ECB’s relaxed view on recent inflation which it describes as “transitory” or temporary.

Addressing all Central Banks, Ms Daly said: “You’re never popular as a central banker, that’s just a fact.

“But the job of a central banker is to tune out the noise of ‘raise immediately or never raise’ and actually ask what’s the best way I can support the economy going forward so we can achieve this balance of price stability and full employment.”

Read More

Threat of global inflation and rate hikes inch closer to home        

More in this section

dollar currency Threat of global inflation and rate hikes inch closer to home        
File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts Revenue parks almost €3bn of tax debt linked to Covid restrictions
Biden UN: Global food prices decline in recent weeks but inflation pressures persist for 2022 
#Banking
<p>Ten people on board the MS Roald Amundsen cruise vessel had tested positive for Covid-19.</p>

Cruise liner Hurtigruten cuts short Antarctic voyage after Covid outbreak

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices