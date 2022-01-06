'Raising interest rates is not the same as constraining the economy'

CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary Daly said interest rates need to be increased in order to keep the economy in balance.

Ms Daly was speaking at the Central Bank of Ireland’s Nollaig na mBan seminar when she suggested an interest rate hike would help current levels of inflation.

“Interest rates are very low across the globe and raising them a little bit is not the same as constraining the economy.

"The economy will still have quite a bit of accommodation in it. Even if we do a couple of rate increases in the US or anywhere in the globe,” she said.

Ms Daly was echoing the statements made by her fellow Federal Reserve colleagues at a recent meeting where they said a hike may be needed “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated” to quench the current levels of inflation.

“We’ve come to a point, in my own view, where it is just clear that the inflation numbers are rising across broader sets of sectors and in those directly affected by the Covid disruption. We’re seeing it in wage growth,” said Ms Daly.

"The job of a central banker is to tune out the noise of ‘raise immediately or never raise’ and actually ask what’s the best way I can support the economy."

A hike in interest rates is at odds with the ECB’s relaxed view on recent inflation which it describes as “transitory” or temporary.

Addressing all Central Banks, Ms Daly said: “You’re never popular as a central banker, that’s just a fact.

“But the job of a central banker is to tune out the noise of ‘raise immediately or never raise’ and actually ask what’s the best way I can support the economy going forward so we can achieve this balance of price stability and full employment.”