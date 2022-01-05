Hoteliers entering their second new year battling Covid-19 restrictions say there is hope now that wasn’t there in January 2021.

Fergal Harte, general manager of The Kingsley Hotel at Cork’s Victoria Cross, said the vaccine rollout has put hospitality in a much more positive position compared to this time last year.

“I think there’s definitely a sense there that maybe things aren’t as bleak as they were at this time last year when we had entered into a lockdown,” said Mr Harte.

“I would say there’s a little bit more optimism out there between the vaccine rollout last year and the ongoing booster rollout,” he added.

Mr Harte’s optimism is echoed by Tom Randles, who owns Randles Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry.

“Hopefully from March, April, May, and onwards, we will start to see a return of international visitors,” Mr Randles said.

Like many others, the hotel sector thought the worst of the pandemic was behind them.

However, the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) said they were dealt a “blow” last month when the Government announced fresh restrictions for hospitality in an effort to combat the spread of the Omicron variant.

“We had hoped that we would have a strong Christmas and then it was obviously very disappointing that all of the Christmas party business and other business fell off our books with everything that happened,” said Mr Harte.

The restrictions require all hospitality establishments to close at 8pm, with an exception for overnight guests and weddings.

All indoor events can only reach a maximum of 50% of venue capacity or 1,000 attendees, whichever is the lower.

Pandemic supports — such as the employment wage subsidy scheme, the Covid restrictions support scheme, and the tax debt warehousing scheme — were expanded and made available to businesses that have been more severely affected by the reintroduction of restrictions.

“Hotels are operating under significant restrictions at present, which reduced business levels substantially over recent weeks,” the IHF told the Irish Examiner.

“We face a very difficult period in the next three months, but we look forward to better times ahead.”

Even with the supports in place, the next few weeks are still going to be financially difficult for hoteliers.

“We are hoping to stay open, but the next month will be very challenging. There’s no doubt about it,” said Mr Randles.

Despite the Omicron variant creating the need for stricter restrictions during peak winter months, Mr Harte believes that his business will rebound by mid-2022.

“We’re looking forward with optimism to the year ahead. And we certainly strongly hope that, come the end of January, that we’ll be in a much better position and that we’ll be able to plan ahead for the key months of the summer,” he said.

However, by August 2022, the controversial 13.5% Vat rate is set to be reintroduced, which could put those already under pressure in the hospitality industry under more strain.

IHF president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane has called on the Government to commit to extending the 9% Vat rate for tourism and hospitality after August as a key competitive measure to support recovery.

“The current 9% rate is the correct rate for our sector and is in line with our European counterparts, whereas a return to the 13.5% rate means Ireland will have the second-highest Vat rate in Europe at a time when we are facing unprecedented inflationary pressures, which will inhibit our competitiveness and recovery.”

The IHF has said that, prior to the pandemic, more than 270,000 livelihoods were supported by the tourism and hospitality sector, equating to one in 10 of all Irish jobs. It added that 70% of these jobs were located outside Dublin.

Recently, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) said the pandemic had cost the Irish tourism industry €12.2bn, with the most recent restrictions resulting in a €400m reduction in income for December.

Figures released by the ITIC show the bulk of the losses are as a result of the dramatic fall in overseas visitors since the pandemic began.

In 2019, the number of overseas visitors was just below 10m. This figure plummeted to just over 2m for 2020 and 2021.

This drop in overseas visitors has resulted in a cumulative loss of €8bn, the ITIC said.

The loss of fares to travel carriers cost €3bn and the drop in domestic travel added a further €1.5bn loss.

Despite the Omicron variant representing a further challenge for the sector, the ITIC said it too was confident that the sector would rebound and that there could be a baseline recovery in inbound tourism of about 60% of 2019 levels next year.