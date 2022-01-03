Apple’s market cap tops $3tn historic level, albeit briefly

The iPhone maker’s share price has marched steadily higher for years, leaving it up more than 200% since Covid first sent the world into lockdown
Apple shares rose as much as 3% to trade at $182.88 in afternoon trading in New York before paring some of its gains

Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 19:55
Ryan Vlastelica

Apple's stock-market value briefly rose above $3tn late on Monday, shattering yet another record and underscoring how the pandemic has turbocharged big tech’s decades-long rise.

These are all markets that Apple touches on deeply through its hardware, software, and media services, and that has contributed to it becoming the first company in history to hit $3tn, roughly 17 months after it first crossed the $2tn mark.

Concerns have bubbled up in some corners — about a shortage of chips, reports of iPhone demand starting to taper off and the prospect of rising interest rates — but investors large and small have focused on the global popularity of Apple’s products, the potential of new products to maintain its steady sales growth, and the company’s strong cash balance as reasons to keep buying the stock day after day.

Apple employs 6,000 people in Ireland, and has its European headquarters in Hollyhill, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan
“I never thought I’d see a $3tn market cap, but it really speaks to Apple’s prospects over the next five to 10 years,” said Patrick Burton, co-portfolio manager of the MainStay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund, which holds about 2.75m Apple shares.

“We feel very good about the outlook, and continue to see meaningful opportunities ahead, with a stable iPhone franchise and growth drivers from both services and new products. It has really been a great growth stock, and the valuation is sustainable,” he said.

The company’s unprecedented size means it has a pronounced influence on the overall equity market; its weight within the S&P 500 Index is 7%. As a point of comparison, Apple isn’t far from equaling the entire Russell 2000 index, whose value is $3.51tn.

The stock first reached $1tn in value in mid-2018, and achieved a $2tn valuation in August 2020. While it was the first US company to surpass that level, Saudi Aramco was the first $2tn company overall.

Ever since it first became the world’s most valuable stock in 2011, when its market cap was under $340bn and it comprised about 3.3% of the S&P 500, Apple has rarely been far from the title.

It briefly fell behind Microsoft in October, after warning about the impact supply-chain issues would have on its holiday quarter, though that second-place status was short-lived.

Over the past month, the stock has risen almost 13%, compared with a 3.3% rise in Microsoft, which now has a valuation above $2.5tn.

Apple employs 6,000 people in Ireland, and has its European headquarters in Hollyhill, Cork.

