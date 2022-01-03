Wholesale gas price fall bolsters hopes for Irish households later this winter

There will be much attention on how quickly retail utility providers pass on any declines to Irish households
The Government has pledged to subsidise household bills by €100 and the 10% fall in Monday's session for wholesale gas may mean new funds will not be required. Picture: Denis Scannell

Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 15:39
Eamon Quinn

European wholesale gas prices tumbled in the first session of 2022, resuming recent declines that will bolster hopes that the pressure on Irish household heating and lighting bills may ease. 

The Government has pledged to subsidise household bills by €100 and the 10% fall in Monday's session for wholesale gas may mean new funds will not be required. Gas is used to fuel power stations and has been in short supply amid widespread shortages of all types of energy – including fossil, renewables, and nuclear – across Europe in a crunch that has only got worse since early October.

The price of the so-called TTF Dutch contracts for gas delivery in February, March, April, and May, fell by as much as 10%. Large increases in European wholesale gas prices have in recent months swiftly been passed onto utility bills of Irish households. There will be much attention on how quickly retail utility providers pass on any declines to Irish households.                         

The wholesale gas contract for delivery in February traded at €75.30 per kilowatt per hour. That's down from a record high of €180 per Kw on December 21 but up from €50 at the start of September.       

Tension between Russia and the US and EU over Ukraine also helped drive prices in December because Russia is a major supplier of gas to many European countries through Gazprom. In trying to assess the outlook for Irish household bills, the price of global crude oil is also watched. 

Brent crude traded above $78 a barrel on Monday, on hopes for the global economy, despite the group of oil producers called Opec+ likely to turn the taps down on new supply.  It takes about two weeks for any changes in Brent wholesale prices to pass through to Irish forecourts. 

However, oil and coal are also used to generate electricity and therefore contribute to household bills too. 

Oliver Mangan: Many factors will shape inflation
                                                      

<p>Electricity prices are up 29%. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie</p>

Oliver Mangan: Many factors will shape inflation

