Wholesale gas price fall bolsters hopes for Irish households later this winter

European wholesale gas prices tumbled in the first session of 2022, resuming recent declines that will bolster hopes that the pressure on Irish household heating and lighting bills may ease.

The Government has pledged to subsidise household bills by €100 and the 10% fall in Monday's session for wholesale gas may mean new funds will not be required. Gas is used to fuel power stations and has been in short supply amid widespread shortages of all types of energy – including fossil, renewables, and nuclear – across Europe in a crunch that has only got worse since early October.