France eases access to unused €1.8bn for businesses hit by Omicron

Funds will also be made available to the whole tourism sector, including bars and restaurants
French president Emmanuel Macron: His government said it would ease access to crisis funds and could delay loan repayments for businesses struggling with a drop in activity as the surge in Omicron cases hits tourism and leisure activities.

Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 14:44
William Horobin

The French government said it would ease access to crisis funds and could delay loan repayments for businesses struggling with a drop in activity as the surge in Omicron cases hits tourism and leisure activities.

“We are standing by firms and workers in difficulty,” finance minister Bruno Le Maire said after meeting with representatives of business groups. 

“This method has allowed to relaunch economic activity very quickly and very strongly,” he said. 

To access support covering fixed costs, the French government will cut the threshold to a 50% loss of revenues from 65% previously and accelerate the process for the smallest companies. The funds will also be made available to the whole tourism sector, including bars and restaurants.

Mr Le Maire said the cost of the new measures would be in the hundreds of millions of euros and easily covered by €1.8bn of unused crisis funds already budgeted.

Tax exemptions

The finance ministry is also examining the possibility of tax exemptions for some firms and how to delay the reimbursement of state-guaranteed loans due in the spring of this year.  Mr Le Maire said he would discuss the options with financial institutions, the Bank of France and the European Commission. 

France on Monday shortened the time that people who test positive for Covid-19 must isolate to as little as five days if they are fully vaccinated and test negative at that point. The move follows efforts to streamline isolation rules in the UK and the US.

Other countries are also facing staff shortages due to the rapid spread of Omicron. In the UK, the health service is in an “emergency”, partly because of very high levels of absences, according to Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation.

In Germany, Europe’s largest economy is currently in what some officials have termed a “lockdown for the unvaccinated”, with limits on public events and access to non-essential stores. Tighter curbs on private gatherings went into force last week, which contributed to a new round of protests against the pandemic curbs. 

• Bloomberg

