Airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions to start off 2022

More than 3,600 flights were cancelled around the world today, adding to the toll of holiday week travel disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.

Of the cancelled flights, over 2,100 entered, departed from or within the United States, according to a running tally on the tracking website FlightAware.com. Including those delayed but not cancelled, more than 6,400 flights were delayed in total.