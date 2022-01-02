Airlines grapple with Omicron-related disruptions to start off 2022

More than 3,600 flights were cancelled around the world today, adding to the toll of holiday week travel disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant.
Of the cancelled flights, over 2,100 entered, departed from or within the United States, according to a running tally on the tracking website FlightAware.com. Including those delayed but not cancelled, more than 6,400 flights were delayed in total.
The Christmas and New Year holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew quarantine.
Omicron has brought record case counts and dampened New Year festivities around much of the world.
The rise in US Covid-19 cases had caused some companies to change plans to increase the number of employees working from their offices from today.
Chevron was to start a full return to office from January 3 but told employees in late December it was postponing the move indefinitely.
US authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. The US death toll from Covid-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562.
US airline cabin crew, pilots and support staff were reluctant to work overtime during the recent travel season, despite offers of hefty financial incentives. Many workers feared contracting Covid-19 and did not welcome the prospect of dealing with unruly passengers, some airline unions said.
Reuters