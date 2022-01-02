Minister rules out tax-free tips for the hospitality industry

The finance minister has ruled out following the lead taken by France to make the tips received by hospitality workers tax free to make working in the industry more attractive.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, said the move in France was partly a response to the staff shortages within the industry. Across Europe, bars, restaurants, and hotels have reported difficulties securing staff.

In Ireland, all tips, gratuities, or service charges received by an employer and redistributed to an employee constitute pay for the purposes of the PAYE system. This does not include cash tips received directly by an employee from a customer. However, cash tips are still taxable and workers are to include them in their income tax return.

The significant move towards a cashless society means more and more tips are paid using cards and, therefore, subject to tax under the PAYE system.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond raised the matter in the Dáil, asking the finance minister if he would consider making such tips tax free.

Paschal Donohoe said he had no plans to change the system, but did add that the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment was progressing legislation on tips and gratuities that would prohibit the practice of using tips to top up wages. The new legislation would also ensure that electronic tips are divided fairly and equitably among staff members.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Richmond said that making tips, received in cash or by card, tax free would be beneficial to all the employees who have returned or who are planning to return to the hospitality sector, which has been massively affected by Covid-19.

“Introducing a measure that would increase the financial gains of employees will send a positive message to hospitality workers that have been through 18 months of hardship,” Mr Richmond said.

“This is an easy way to make work pay and I have written to the Minister of Finance asking him to review the current tax system for tips and other gratuities to consider allowing tipping a tax-free income and to follow the lead of our French friends.”