G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) will endorse an OECD deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15%, draft conclusions of the two-day G20 summit showed on Saturday, with a view to have the rules in force in 2023.

"We call on the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting to swiftly develop the model rules and multilateral instruments as agreed in the Detailed Implementation Plan, with a view to ensure that the new rules will come into effect at global level in 2023," the draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.