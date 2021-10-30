G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start

G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start

U.S. President Joe Biden, second from left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, share a word with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, second from right, at the La Nuvola conference centre for the G20 summit in Rome, Saturday, October 30, 2021. Picture: Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 18:04

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) will endorse an OECD deal on a global minimum corporate tax of 15%, draft conclusions of the two-day G20 summit showed on Saturday, with a view to have the rules in force in 2023.

"We call on the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting to swiftly develop the model rules and multilateral instruments as agreed in the Detailed Implementation Plan, with a view to ensure that the new rules will come into effect at global level in 2023," the draft conclusions, seen by Reuters, said.

The conclusions are to be formally adopted on Sunday.

In October, 136 countries reached a deal on a minimum tax on global corporations, including internet giants like Google (GOOGL.O) , Amazon (AMZN.O), Facebook (FB.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) or Apple (AAPL.O) to make it harder for them to avoid taxation by establishing offices in low-tax jurisdictions. 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the endorsement of the minimum tax would help U.S. businesses and workers, even though the deal also means that many U.S.-based companies, like the Internet giants, will be paying more tax than now.

"This deal will remake the global economy into a more prosperous place for American business and workers," Yellen said in a statement.

 - Reuters

More in this section

Paris : queue in front of a store for the reopening after the Covid-19 lockdown Euro area growth is overshadowed by soaring inflation
Dublin Airport Air France-KLM expecting return to profit 
Former CRH Chief Executive Tony Barry dies Former CRH Chief Executive Tony Barry dies
Yellen-Relief Bill

Janet Yellen echoes ECB in 'temporary' inflation call

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices