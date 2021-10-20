InterTrade Ireland extends SME online support programme

Initiative provides up to €2,800 worth of consultancy support to help companies develop online sales
Willie Cremen of food company Filligans of Donegal, which has availed of InterTrade Ireland's E-Merge online and e-commerce programme.

Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 16:13
Geoff Percival

A funding and support programme initially established to help SMEs improve their online presence and e-commerce capabilities during the worst of the Covid-19 restrictions has been extended due to high demand from businesses.

The E-Merge programme, initiated by cross-border business development organisation InterTrade Ireland, has already been availed of by around 1,000 companies across the island of Ireland since being launched in March of last year. 

While it does not grant cash, it provides up to €2,800 worth of consultancy support per company to help them develop online sales.

“There’s huge demand for this service from businesses. They are hungry to learn more and to reap the benefits of reaching more customers at scale,” said project manager Róisín Keenan.

Ms Keenan said the current demand is coming from companies who are moving into the recovery phase and want to capture consumers’ attention online.

“Often a business knows what it wants to achieve online, it just doesn’t know how to go about it," she said.

Each business gets five days of dedicated online support, with an expert at their disposal to focus on the company’s particular need  — be it website security, website development, or e-commerce capability.

Financial services firm to add 15 staff and expand business

