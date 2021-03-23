Penneys remains Ireland's top brand despite Covid impact

Guinnes takes second spot as bank brands fall in value
Penneys remains Ireland's top brand despite Covid impact

Shoppers queuing for Penney's on Cork's St Patrick's St when the store reopened last year. Picture Dan Linehan

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 09:37
Alan Healy

Retail giant Penneys remains Ireland's most valuable brand as the pandemic wipes almost €3bn from the value of the country's top brands.

Outlets of the hugely popular fashion chain have remained closed for much of the past year due to Covid-related restrictions. However, its popularity with consumers has seen it remain in the top position.

Guinness has taken the second spot in the list after AIB fell to position three. The three main banks all suffered declines in value

The top brands' list is prepared by Brand Finance Ireland who assesses each company for the net economic benefit that a brand would achieve by licensing it in the open market.

Ireland's three main banks have seen significant brand value declines with Allied Irish Banks down 24% to €1.4bn, Bank of Ireland down 15% to €1bn and Ulster Bank down 24% to €176m.

After a year in which the travel industry was battered by lockdowns and uncertainty, it is unsurprising that Aer Lingus is Ireland’s fastest falling brand, its brand value dropping by 29% to €256m. Irish airline giant Ryanair also suffered, with a 25% drop in brand value to €1.4bn.

More in this section

Cork Business Awards to showcase region's top food Cork Business Awards to showcase region's top food
Commuters As Companies Expand In City In A 'Silent Brexit' Central Bank says ongoing supports should be 'targeted and temporary'
New homes figures Case for housebuilding restart 'overwhelming', industry claims
File Photo PEOPLE ARE BEING warned to be alert against a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails and texts

Revenue to clawback €224m in temporary wage scheme overpayments

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices