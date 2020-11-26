Questions over Britain's AstraZeneca vaccine data risk delaying regulatory approval

Just days after grabbing headlines with its Covid-19, Britain's AstraZeneca is facing tricky questions about its success rate that some experts say could hinder its chances of getting speedy US and EU regulatory approval.

Several scientists have raised doubts about the robustness of results showing the shot was 90% effective in a sub-group of trial participants who, by error initially, received a half dose followed by a full dose.

“All we have to go on is a limited data release,” said Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London. “We have to wait for the full data and to see how the regulators view the results,” he said, adding that US and European regulators “might possibly take a different view” from each other.

AstraZeneca said on Monday that its experimental vaccine, developed with Oxford University, prevented on average 70% of Covid-19 cases in late-stage trials in Britain and Brazil.

While the success rate was 90% in the sub-group of volunteers, the efficacy was 62% if the full dose was given twice, as it was for most participants. That is well above the 50% efficacy required by US regulators. Europe’s drug regulator has said it will not set a minimum level of efficacy for potential vaccines.

At the heart of concerns, however, is that the trial’s most promising result of 90% comes from a sub-group analysis - a technique many scientists say can produce spurious readings.

“Sub-group analyses in randomised controlled trials are always fraught with difficulties,” said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.

“In order to have faith in the results,” Mr Hunter said, any sub-group analysis “should be sufficiently powered” with large numbers of volunteers to take readings from.

Only 2,741 volunteers were in the sub-group that gave the 90% efficacy read-out, a fraction of the tens of thousands in trials that resulted in the above 90% efficacy data released earlier this month for Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s vaccines.

AstraZeneca said the administering of the half dose was reviewed and approved by independent data safety monitors and the UK regulator, adding that the regulator publicly confirmed there was “no concern”.

“We are in discussions with regulators around the world to evaluate these findings and we look forward to the publication of the peer-reviewed results, which has now been submitted to the journal,” a spokesperson added.

“A lot of questions are left unanswered,” said Morgane Bomsel, an expert at the French National Centre of Scientific Research, adding: “We are under the impression they (AstraZeneca) are selectively picking out the data.”

Shares in AstraZeneca fell by around 0.5% on Thursday and are now trading at levels of early November.

Shares in Moderna of the US, which last week announced hugely promising results from its Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate, have soared 75% over the same period.

Shares in BioNTech -- the German company which is developing a vaccine with Pfizer of the US and which reported hugely promising results over two weeks ago from its advanced results -- rose 3% on Thursday and stand 20% higher from the start of the month.

Pfizer shares have risen 6% over the same period.

Reuters. Additional reporting Irish Examiner