Alcohol sales surged under tighter Covid-19 restrictions

Sales of alcohol soared by over 53% in Dublin in the past month, as the capital was forced into tighter restrictions under Level 3 of the Government's 'Living with Covid-19' plan.

The latest grocery market share figures from Kantar suggest the closure of pubs and restaurants boosted liquor sales for supermarkets. Sales of international ingredients also saw a boost of 25%, suggesting Dubliners may have been attempting to recreate their favourite restaurant dishes at home.

Under the Level 3 lockdown, Dublin's grocery market saw the strongest regional growth this period, increasing sales by 19.4% and contributing an additional €48.2 million to the total market year on year.

Covid-19 affecting Christmas spending

Throughout the country, nine out of every ten households have bought chocolate almost every week over the past three months.

However, the Christmas tubs and tins have taken a hit with customers spending €1.8 million less on the classic Christmas treats in comparison to the same time last year.

Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar said while retailers have started their promotions on seasonal chocolates and advent calendars, the uncertainty around what Christmas will look like this year is affecting consumers shopping habits.

"People’s behaviour is very different from what we would normally expect," she said.

The groups latest grocery market share figures show that grocery sales growth in Ireland slowed to 11.9% year on year during the 12 weeks to October 4. But, stronger growth of 12.2% over the last four weeks points to shoppers preparing to spend more time at home in the coming months the group said.

“While growth over the past three months has slowed compared with the dizzying heights of lockdown, we still spent over €100 million more on groceries in the past four weeks versus this time last year,” said Ms Healy said, adding that they expect to see "a further boost in spend as restrictions tighten."

The Government is expected to announce a move to a mixture of level 4 and level 5 restrictions for the republic tonight as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise.