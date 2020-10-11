Move to level three in Dublin hit hospitality and tourism sectors significantly

The move to level three restrictions in Dublin had a significant impact on the hospitality and tourism sectors, new data from financial technology company Revolut shows.

Comparing spending in the week before level three

was imposed (week zero) to the first, second, and third week following the additional restrictions, the online bank saw significant impacts on how Dublin users spent their money, with the hospitality and tourism sectors taking the hardest hit.

Dublin Revolut users' spending in hotels was down by almost half by week three of level three restrictions, compared to week zero, while spending in restaurants fell by almost two fifths (39%) by the third week of additional restrictions, compared to week zero.

Level three restrictions significantly hit the hospitality sector with cafes, restaurants, and bars limited to takeaway service and outdoor dining to a maximum of 15 people. Hotel services are limited to residents only.

According to the Revolut data, museums and other tourist attractions saw spending down by 45% and cinemas saw spending down by 81% in week three versus the week before Dublin was placed in level three.

Fast food retailers held up reasonably well, with spending down just under 10% in week three compared to week zero

Dr Paul Scanlon, professor of economics at Trinity College Dublin, said the figures “do not augur well” for the hospitality sector: “Especially with the onset of cooler weather over future months.”

The nationwide data shows a steep fall in spending on transport, leisure, and hospitality, even before the rest of the country moved to level three.

Irish Revolut users' spending in restaurants, cafes, and bars was down by more than a third last month (35%) compared to the same period last year.

Among those Revolut users who did spend money in the restaurant, cafe, and bar sector, the average monthly spending was just €68.45 compared to €84.47 the year previously.

Revolut points out that figures do not take account of the fact that in 2019, more people may have paid their bills in cash, whereas growing numbers of restaurants and cafes are now asking for card payments only.