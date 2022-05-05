AIB to return €64m to the State as part of its share buyback scheme

AIB is to return €64m to the State between now and the end of the year as part of a €91m share buyback scheme.

As the bank's largest shareholder at just under 70% the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said he has accepted an offer from AIB to buy back a significant number of shares in the bank.

The buyback programme will be in addition to the payment of a proposed €122m cash dividend to all shareholders. It means the State expects to receive a total of approximately €149m from the company by December 31.

“Participating in this buyback programme on a proportionate basis is a positive step both for AIB and the State, as its largest shareholder, and will enable us to recover more money for citizens," Paschal Donohoe said.

So far, approximately half of the €20.8bn cost of bailing out AIB during the economic crash has been recouped.

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt said: "This positive development will enhance shareholder value for all investors. Additionally, it will facilitate the repayment of funds invested into AIB on behalf of the Irish State, for which we are grateful."

In an update today, AIB said it expects income for the first quarter to grow by 4% with the bank holding €55.7bn in performing loans and holding a third of Ireland's mortgage market. AIB issued new loans worth €2.8bn in the first three months, an 18% increase on the same period last year.

Non-interest income increased by 14% helped by the bank's acquisition of Goodbody stockbrokers last year.

Last week, the State's competition regulator AIB's acquisition of €3.7bn worth of commercial loans from Ulster Bank ahead of its departure from the banking sector. AIB also said it is in exclusive discussions with Ulster's parent company NatWest to acquire €6bn of Ulster's performing tracker mortgages.