Vodafone shares boost as UAE telecoms firm buys 9.8% stake     

Vodafone shares boost as UAE telecoms firm buys 9.8% stake     

Vodafone shares are up as e& buys nearly 10% stake in the company.

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 16:55
Kate Holton

Shares in Vodafone edged higher on Monday as a surprise $4.4bn investment from the UAE-based telecoms company, e&, provided a much-needed but possibly short-term boost to Vodafone's CEO Nick Read.

E&, which was previously known as Etisalat, said it had become the largest shareholder in Vodafone with a 9.8% stake. It said it was attracted to its management and its efforts to unlock value and a diversified currency base. 

It ruled out exerting control or launching a full takeover.

Analysts were divided, however, over the group's long-term plan, after activist investor Cevian Capital and other long-standing shareholders called on Vodafone to simplify its portfolio, repair markets through consolidation, and boost returns.

While analysts at JP Morgan said the new shareholder could become more activist over time — possibly in conjunction with Cevian — Credit Suisse and Jefferies said the investment could give CEO Mr Nick Read more breathing room to invest in assets and withstand pressure to sell off operations immediately.

"Indeed it could even allow Vodafone to make investment decisions that come at the expense of short-term free cashflow generation now that it has an industrial backer with a long term time horizon," Credit Suisse said.

Jefferies said the presence the shareholder could counteract the activist demands. 

-Reuters

More in this section

Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers
Members of staff leave the Greencore sandwich factory, in Northampton Greencore reports revenue gains as workers return to offices
Wisetek plans further US expansion Wisetek plans further US expansion
FinanceStockstelecommunicationsVodafone
<p>Consultation with staff regarding the redundancies is set to begin on Thursday. Picture: Sasko Lazarov</p>

Paypal announces over 300 job losses

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices