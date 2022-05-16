Vodafone shares boost as UAE telecoms firm buys 9.8% stake     

Shares in Vodafone edged higher on Monday as a surprise $4.4bn investment from the UAE-based telecoms company, e&, provided a much-needed but possibly short-term boost to Vodafone's CEO Nick Read.

E&, which was previously known as Etisalat, said it had become the largest shareholder in Vodafone with a 9.8% stake. It said it was attracted to its management and its efforts to unlock value and a diversified currency base.