TUI predicts return to profit as holidaymakers spend more despite inflation   

Holiday giant's CEO predicts further growth if oil and gas prices normalise
TUI predicts return to profit as holidaymakers spend more despite inflation   
Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 19:55
Zuzanna Szymanska

Holiday giant TUI expects to become profitable again this year as people are more eager to pay more for higher hotel grades or extra services, and because high fuel costs may not last.

Its announcement chimes in with other recent positive updates from the travel sector including stronger-than-expected sales at airlines and airport operators.

TUI expects the recovery to be lasting as people are valuing experiences more highly than goods, and as fuel prices should eventually normalise, chief executive Fritz Joussen said after TUI’s second-quarter results.

Commenting on oil price levels of $105 to $110 a barrel, Mr Joussen said: "Historically, I have not seen such pricing levels last very long".

Asked if consumer worries about rising living costs might curb soaring demand, he said: 

I think there might even be upside potential if oil and gas prices normalise because they are the driver of inflation today. 

Many analysts say the effects of inflation are the main risk to the travel industry’s 2022 earnings.

He also said rising average travel prices — thanks to more guests treating themselves with higher hotel categories, and people booking longer holidays making rooms more scarce — were covering higher fuel costs.

“There will be practically no last-minute offers at low prices this summer,” Mr Joussen said.

He added that he expects TUI’s capacity to almost reach the pre-crisis level of 2019 this year. The shares ended 4% higher in Frankfurt trade today.

  • Reuters

Read More

Passengers no longer required to wear masks on European flights from next week

More in this section

Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers
Members of staff leave the Greencore sandwich factory, in Northampton Greencore reports revenue gains as workers return to offices
Wisetek plans further US expansion Wisetek plans further US expansion
travel#Summer Travel#ReopeningPerson: Fritz Joussen
<p>Consultation with staff regarding the redundancies is set to begin on Thursday. Picture: Sasko Lazarov</p>

Paypal announces over 300 job losses

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices