Toyota blames ‘unprecedented’ costs for pessimistic outlook

Toyota forecast a 20% decline in operating profit for the current fiscal year despite posting robust annual car sales, citing an “unprecedented” rise in costs for logistics and raw materials that are negating the benefits of a depreciated yen.
The world’s largest automaker forecast an operating profit of 2.4 trillion yen (€17.5bn) for the fiscal year through March, short of 3 trillion yen posted during the just-ended period, and well down on analysts’ average projection for 3.4 trillion yen. Shares fell by more than 4% yesterday, the most in two months.
Although Toyota is known for issuing conservative guidance only to exceed it later, the tepid outlook took investors by surprise. In recent months, Toyota’s sales have kept up a strong pace, leading the automaker to post its second-highest unit sales ever for the year ended March.
Toyota’s results are also being buoyed by a sharp decline in the value of the yen, which increases the value of earnings it brings back from overseas sales.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Satoru Aoyama, senior director of Asia-Pacific corporates at Fitch Ratings. With the current year bringing supply chain issues, chip shortages, Covid-related lockdowns in China and cost inflation, “there are many factors that are compiling to create a negative trend,” he said.
Toyota is predicting higher vehicle sales for the current fiscal year, with a target of 10.7 million units, compared with 9.5 million for the period that ended March. Net sales for the year are also predicted to climb about 5% to 33 trillion yen, Toyota said, also announcing plans to buy back as much as 200 billion yen of its own stock, or about 1% of total shares.
At the same time, Toyota executives said the company is grappling with “unprecedented” increases in materials and logistics costs. Because Toyota is forecasting a 1.45 trillion yen hit from soaring material prices for the current year, Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon said the weakened yen won’t deliver a “major” lift.