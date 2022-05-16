SMBC seals €6.4bn deal to become world's second-largest aircraft lessor

SMBC Aviation Capital has agreed to buy smaller rival Goshawk Aviation for an enterprise value of $6.7bn (€6.4bn) in a deal it said would make it the world's second-largest aircraft lessor by number of aircraft.

The acquisition to create a combined company with €37bn in assets comes six months after Ireland's AerCap Holdings consolidated its position as the world's largest aircraft lessor through its takeover of General Electric's leasing business.