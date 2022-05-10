Peloton shares plunge as fitness firm faces hard race

Shares in Peloton Interactive plunged as much as 20% to a record low after the fitness company reported a deeper loss than predicted and cut its revenue guidance, dashing hopes that the onetime pandemic darling will soon pull out of a slump.

After posting disappointing quarterly results, Peloton offered an outlook with little to relish — demand for its once-hot stationary bikes continues to soften, and some subscribers may balk at proposed price increases.