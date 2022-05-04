Paddy-Power owner Flutter sees revenue fall in Ireland and UK

Online revenues dropped by 20% in Q1 of 2022 compared with the same period last year
Paddy-Power owner Flutter sees revenue fall in Ireland and UK

Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson says revenue drop in the Ireland and UK market is not due to inflation. 

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 10:46
Cáit Caden

Revenue for Paddy Power owner Flutter fell by 8% in its UK and Ireland market, but inflation is not to blame stated the company’s chief executive.

Online revenue for the market also dropped by 20% in Q1 of 2022 compared with the same period last year.

"At this stage we're not seeing anything that we would point to specifically around cost of living, and in fact we're seeing reasonably consistent levels of engagement from customers between Q4 and Q1 compared to previous years, which reassures us to some extent," the company’s chief executive Peter Jackson told reporters.

Overall revenue for the company rose by 6% in Q1 of 2022, driven by activity in the US market.

“In the US we had another exciting quarter as FanDuel continued to deliver unparalleled scale, with the US accounting for over half of all stakes for the Flutter Group in Q1,” said Mr Jackson.

The us remains a strong market for the gambling company as the ban on online betting there was lifted in 2018. Flutter retained its leading position in the market with a 37% share, however, this has dropped from 40% share at the end of 2021.

Shares in Flutter jumped more than 7% in Q1, after it reported revenue grew by 45% in the US market in Q1 of 2022 compared with the same period last year.

This jump in shares comes after Flutter stated in its yearly earnings for 2021 that shares dove by a massive 12%.

More in this section

Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers
Members of staff leave the Greencore sandwich factory, in Northampton Greencore reports revenue gains as workers return to offices
Wisetek plans further US expansion Wisetek plans further US expansion
<p>Consultation with staff regarding the redundancies is set to begin on Thursday. Picture: Sasko Lazarov</p>

Paypal announces over 300 job losses

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices