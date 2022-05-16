McDonald's decides to sell up after 30 years in Russia

McDonald's decides to sell up after 30 years in Russia

A McDonald's restaurant in the centre of Dmitrov, a Russian town 75km north of Moscow. 

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 16:31
Uday Sampath Kumar

McDonald's became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine.

The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4bn (€1.34bn) following its sale.

McDonald's had decided to close its restaurants in the country in March, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow — a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

The burger chain represented the thawing of Cold War tensions and became a way to sample western food and spirit for millions of people, even though the cost of a burger was several times bigger than the daily budgets of many city dwellers.

"Some might argue that providing access to food and continuing to employ tens of thousands of ordinary citizens is surely the right thing to do," chief executive Chris Kempczinski said in a letter to employees. 

"But it is impossible to ignore the humanitarian crisis caused by the war in Ukraine."

Though a vast majority of the stores in Russia are closed, a few franchised stores have stayed open, cashing in on the sky-rocketing popularity of McDonald's.

Over the weekend, long queues were seen at the restaurant in Moscow's Leningradsky Station, one of the capital's only branches that was open, social media footage showed.

The company last year generated about 9%, or $2bn, of its revenue from Russia and Ukraine. McDonald's is looking to sell its restaurants to a local buyer and would not allow the stores to use its name, logo, branding and menu, retaining its trademark in Russia.

"It (trademark) gives them the option longer term to be able to re-enter the market," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said.

The company said it would ensure its 62,000 employees in Russia continue to be paid until the close of any transaction and that they have future jobs with any potential buyer.

McDonald's restaurants are expected to start reopening under a new ownership in June, a source close to the company in Russia said.

"It is a hit for McDonald's financially, but it shows that western companies and brands are calculating that either they cannot do business in Russia or the costs, including reputational costs, are just too high," Paul Musgrave, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts, said. 

-Reuters

Read More

International efforts to respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine pick up pace

More in this section

Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers
Members of staff leave the Greencore sandwich factory, in Northampton Greencore reports revenue gains as workers return to offices
Wisetek plans further US expansion Wisetek plans further US expansion
#UkraineRussia
<p>Consultation with staff regarding the redundancies is set to begin on Thursday. Picture: Sasko Lazarov</p>

Paypal announces over 300 job losses

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices