Limerick firm AMCS to acquire German company Quentic

Limerick based AMCS, a global supplier of environmental focused cloud based software, announced it will acquire German software firm Quentic.

Through AMCS’s acquisition of Quentic, a software firm that provides companies with management solutions for areas including environmental management and sustainability, the firms will have a combined 4,000 customers and over 1,000 employees.

AMCS is predicting rate revenues will grow to €180m by the end of the year on the back of the deal.

“AMCS and Quentic are very aligned with the mission to drive an environmentally sustainable future”, said Jimmy Martin, CEO of AMCS.

“A net zero carbon future depends on a very connected and circular approach across the supply chain. We are thrilled to bring the technology from Quentic into the AMCS portfolio of solutions and can now move forward with a focus on influencing the entire supply chain, offering smarter outcomes from automating and digitising their businesses by reducing waste as much as possible,” he added.

Outside of Ireland, AMCS has offices in North America, Europe, and Australia. It employs over 800 people across 12 countries and provides integrated software and vehicle technology for the environmental, recycling, and resource industries. The company has around 3,000 customers in 22 countries.

Quentic, which is headquartered in Berlin, and employs more than 250 people has offices in Austria, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain and Italy.

Clearlake Capital Group has also said it is making a new equity investment in AMCS alongside new equity investments from existing investors Insight Partners, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF), and Highland Europe.

AMCS and Quentic are now aiming to provide more advanced digital solutions to a wider industry and enable customers on both sides to benefit from a wide range of services that support sustainable end-to-end standardisation and optimisation of business processes to increase efficiencies, streamline operations.

The deal will be completed in upcoming weeks for an undisclosed amount.