Lidl offers £22.5k to scout new stores as part of UK growth plan  

'Our finder’s fees are... available to absolutely anyone who can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of'
Lidl offers £22.5k to scout new stores as part of UK growth plan  

Lidl GB, part of Germany's Schwarz retail group, currently trades from about 920 UK stores. It does not trade online.

Tue, 26 Apr, 2022 - 14:53
James Davey

German-owned discounter Lidl will pay members of the British public who identify previously undiscovered sites for new stores that can help the retailer reach its target of 1,100 UK outlets by the end of 2025.

Britain's sixth-largest grocer said the fee would be either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 (€26,720) for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

"Our finder’s fees are... available to absolutely anyone who can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions," said Richard Taylor, Lidl GB's chief development officer.

The group has published its annual brochure detailing locations where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential stores.

Lidl GB, part of Germany's Schwarz retail group, currently trades from about 920 UK stores. It does not trade online.

Unlike the so-called Big Four in Britain — market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and Morrisons — Lidl GB and fellow discounter Aldi are expanding aggressively.

Lidl GB is investing £1.3bn over 2021 and 2022 as it extends its reach across Britain.

Monthly industry data published on Tuesday showed that Aldi and Lidl are the fastest-growing UK grocers at a time when a cost of living crisis is hitting households. 

Over the 12 weeks to April 17 more than 1m extra shoppers visited Aldi and Lidl than in the same period last year, said market researcher Kantar. 

  • Reuters

Read More

Lidl goes large on land, sites and partners search

More in this section

Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers
Members of staff leave the Greencore sandwich factory, in Northampton Greencore reports revenue gains as workers return to offices
Wisetek plans further US expansion Wisetek plans further US expansion
RetailOrganisation: Lidl
<p>Consultation with staff regarding the redundancies is set to begin on Thursday. Picture: Sasko Lazarov</p>

Paypal announces over 300 job losses

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices