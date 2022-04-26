Lidl offers £22.5k to scout new stores as part of UK growth plan  

German-owned discounter Lidl will pay members of the British public who identify previously undiscovered sites for new stores that can help the retailer reach its target of 1,100 UK outlets by the end of 2025.

Britain's sixth-largest grocer said the fee would be either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 (€26,720) for a completed £1.5m site purchase.