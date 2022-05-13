Law firm Matheson opens new hybrid-friendly Cork office

Law firm Matheson has formally opened its new high-tech premises at Penrose Dock, Cork, with hybrid work a core part of its ambitious global growth plans.

The new offices will facilitate Matheson’s growing Cork-based team of 35 people, led by partner Gráinne Callanan. The new office space enables the team to combine working from home and from the office, as part of Matheson’s hybrid model of working.

Headquartered in Dublin, Matheson also has offices in Cork, London, New York, San Francisco and Palo Alto. Matheson employs 775 people across its six offices, including 105 partners and tax principals, and 530 legal, tax and digital services professionals.

The new Cork office, designed around hybrid and flexible working, marks a significant development for the firm, which has seen significant growth in the region since it first established an office in Cork in 2018.

“This move reflects the continued importance of Cork,” said Michael Jackson, managing partner of Matheson. “The wider Munster region is a destination of choice for the world’s leading multinationals in sectors such as life sciences, med-tech, financial services, ITC, and cyber-security, as well as for many domestic Irish companies.

“The region is also home to some of the best legal talent in Ireland. We believe that our success in growing our Cork-based team is a positive reflection on both our commitment to our people strategy and on the quality of clients and transactions supported from our Cork office. We continue to plan for further expansion in Cork and look forward to continuing to grow our relationships with international and indigenous companies in the region.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the opening of the new offices at Penrose One.

Mr Martin said: “As the city and broader region emerges from the pandemic and continues to grow, it is important that businesses, both indigenous and international, have access to the expertise they need to drive success.” The architect-designed space incorporates a mixture of shared offices, shared desk zones, staff canteen, client lounge and client meeting spaces.