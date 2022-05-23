Kingfisher boosted by 'grow your own' plant sales

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain said both the do-it-yourself (DIY) and trade market were proving "resilient".
Kingfisher boosted by 'grow your own' plant sales

B&Q owner Kingfisher said it was continuing to manage inflation pressures effectively and product availability was good, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 10:45
James Davey

British home improvement retailer Kingfisher reported first quarter sales significantly ahead of its pre-pandemic performance, helped by strong "grow your own" plant sales and other garden products.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Monday both the do-it-yourself (DIY) and trade market were proving "resilient" and it was maintaining its full-year guidance.

Kingfisher said B&Q sold 730,000 units of vegetable plants, such as carrots and peas, 170,000 units of tomato plants, 160,000 units of strawberry plants and 370,000 units of herb plants. Sales of summerhouses were up 72% year on year.

Shares in Kingfisher were up 2.8% this morning, paring 2022 losses to 25%.

It said group like-for-like sales fell 5.4% in the quarter to April 30 year on year but were up 16.2% on a three-year basis.

It said it was making strong market share gains and had good momentum into the second quarter with like-for-like sales down 2.5% for the two weeks to May 14 but up 21.8% on a three-year basis.

More people discovered or rediscovered DIY during the Covid-19 pandemic as they spent more time at home, had fewer leisure options and travelled less.

Kingfisher said it was continuing to manage inflation pressures effectively and product availability was good, approaching pre-pandemic levels.

Despite economic uncertainty, it reiterated full-year 2022-23 guidance for adjusted pretax profit of about €915m  ($967.5m), down from €1.13bn in 2021-22 when sales were boosted by the pandemic. 

It said it would return a further €350m of surplus capital through another share buyback programme.

"We are focused on delivering on our strategic objectives and growth initiatives, including the growth of our scalable e-commerce marketplace, the expansion of Screwfix in the UK and France, and new store openings in Poland, further increasing our trade customer base," said Chief Executive Thierry Garnier.

Reuters

Read More

Broadcom in talks to acquire cloud company VMware

More in this section

Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers Apple to significantly expand operations in Cork with new offices for up to 1,300 workers
Members of staff leave the Greencore sandwich factory, in Northampton Greencore reports revenue gains as workers return to offices
Waterford whiskey bottler amongst National Enterprise Awards finalists Waterford whiskey bottler amongst National Enterprise Awards finalists
Irish general election

PayPal set to cut more than 300 jobs at Dublin and Dundalk offices

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices